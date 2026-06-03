Rituals to open a new boutique in Bolton Middlebrook

The new 170 m2 space will provide shoppers with an immersive journey through Rituals’ distinctive range of luxurious bath, body, and home products, all thoughtfully designed to inspire moments of mindfulness and self-care in everyday life. The launch represents a significant milestone in Rituals’ ongoing UK growth strategy, underscoring the brand’s dedication to delivering luxury wellbeing experiences in high footfall leisure retail locations. Rituals’ arrival further strengthens Bolton’s beauty and lifestyle lineup, enhancing its appeal to shoppers looking for premium, experience-driven retail.

Annemarie Forsyth, Managing Director, Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), says: “We’re pleased to announce the opening of our new boutique at Middlebrook Retail Park in Bolton. Our aim is to bring moments of calm and connection into everyday life. Thoughtfully curated, our bath, body, and home collections are crafted to support wellbeing and encourage mindful living, even during the busiest days. We look forward to welcoming the Bolton community into our new space.”

Opening Day Celebrations – Saturday 4th July

To celebrate the opening, on Saturday 4th July 2026, the Rituals team will be welcoming customers with:

Exclusive goodie bags for the first 50 customers making a purchase.

A free mini reed diffuser with purchases over £45.

Foaming shower gels on offer for £8.50 (RRP £10.90).

Location

Unit 11C, Middlebrook Retail Park, Bolton, BL6 6JA.