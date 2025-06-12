SARDA lands in Ibiza: A new era begins

SARDA is making waves in the Mediterranean with the launch of its first-ever monobrand store, opening June 1st, 2025, in Ibiza Gallery, one of the island’s most anticipated luxury retail destinations.

This opening marks a bold step for SARDA following its recent rebranding, bringing a revolutionary approach to lingerie shopping in one of the world’s most fashion-forward locations.

"Ibiza isn’t just a destination; it’s a state of mind -bold, free, and unapologetic. That’s exactly what SARDA stands for”, says Nuria Sarda, Creative Director at SARDA. “With this store, we’re not just selling lingerie: we’re creating an immersive experience that empowers customers to embrace their confidence in a whole new way.”

Credits: SARDA

A Store Like No Other: tech meets experience

Located in the heart of Platja d’en Bossa, directly opposite the iconic Hard Rock Hotel, SARDA Ibiza redefines lingerie shopping with an interactive, self-guided concept designed for the modern, independent shopper:

Self-Service Shopping – Browse freely, touch, feel, and choose at your own pace.

– Browse freely, touch, feel, and choose at your own pace. Bra Size Scan Technology – A seamless digital fitting tool ensures a flawless fit—no measuring tape required.

– A seamless digital fitting tool ensures a flawless fit—no measuring tape required. Customizable Fitting Rooms – Change the lighting to match your mood because how you feel is just as important as how you look.

This innovative retail concept is part of a growing trend where fashion meets technology to create more personalized and seamless shopping experiences.

Credits: SARDA

A Fashion Hotspot in Ibiza’s Newest Luxury Hub

SARDA’s 100m² new boutique is part of Ibiza Gallery, a highly curated new retail destination bringing together premium brands in fashion, lifestyle, and design. Nestled in one of Ibiza’s most trendsetting areas, the space is set to become a magnet for style-conscious visitors from around the world.

"We wanted to be in a place that resonates with our brand DNA,” says Nuria Sarda, Creative Director at Sarda. “Ibiza Gallery is an epicenter of fashion and creativity, making it the perfect home for SARDA’s next chapter.” Exclusive Drops & Must-Haves

​To celebrate its Ibiza debut, SARDA is launching a limited-edition must-have: the iconic catsuit from our Tomorrowland collaboration – exclusively available at SARDA Ibiza. Designed for those who dare, this one-of-a-kind piece is a bold statement of movement, attitude, and limitless style.

Credits: SARDA

Join Us

​Be part of the moment. SARDA Ibiza opened its doors on June 1st, 2025. Step in, explore, and experience the future of lingerie. Are you ready?