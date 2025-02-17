Selfridges Unlocked: A whole new level of membership

For the first time, Selfridges will reward customers for time spent in store as well as their spend, through Selfridges Unlocked – the only membership programme to do so.

The new iteration of Selfridges Unlocked launches today

Customers can join to have the best and first access to products, services and experiences • Members (“Keyholders”) now collect “Keys” not only when they shop, but also when they spend time at Selfridges iconic destinations and events

The more Keys they collect, the closer they’ll get to reaching the next level of Selfridges Unlocked • Keyholders who collect 200 Keys become a “VSP” – a Very Selfridges Person

First launched in 2023, Selfridges Unlocked is an open-to-all community; one which gives full access to Selfridges. Selfridges Unlocked is made up of more than 1.3 million active “Keyholders” who enjoy perks, “unlockable” experiences and invites. From today, Keyholders will collect Keys not only for shopping, but also for spending time in store, unlocking a whole new level of Selfridges. “We’re thrilled to be launching the new version of Selfridges Unlocked, a globally unique membership proposition that rewards customers the more they shop and spend time with us. It’s a real innovation and a first within the industry. It’s free to join and everyone is welcome to become a Keyholder. I’m really excited about how the recognition of time spent with us will help to bring the ever-expanding Selfridges universe to life for our customers.” says Selfridges Chief Operating Officer Leonie Foster.

Harry Gordon Selfridge welcomed everyone into Selfridges from day one, handing out keys to the store for the first customers in 1909 and inspiring the digital Key that Unlocked members can hold today.

Keyholders enjoy perks, “unlockable” experiences and invites. Since its launch, they have met Claudia Schiffer and her cat at a book signing; attended a screening of a Versace catwalk show in The Cinema at Selfridges, met Victoria Beckham in the Beauty Hall, and have been given access to exclusive launches before anybody else, with the opportunity to shop at Selfridges out of hours. Today, Keyholders are part of the Selfridges universe, they spend time not just to shop, but to belong to something special, dynamic and social.

Credits: Selfridges

Selfridges Unlocked is a membership programme created with this feeling in mind: it uses experience to give customers more and more reasons to spend time at Selfridges. In this new iteration of Selfridges Unlocked, in addition to collecting “Keys” for shopping in store and on selfridges.com, Keyholders will also collect them for “checking in” to bookable events and services, and for visiting hero Selfridges destinations:

The Cinema at Selfridges

The Bowl

The Beauty and Experience Concierge

Brasserie of Light (London)

Alto (London)

The Fount (London)

Din Tai Fung (London)

Fumo (Birmingham)

San Carlo (Manchester Exchange Square)

San Carlo Champagne Bar (Manchester Trafford)

Keyholders will collect a Key when they watch a film, dine in a restaurant, enjoy a cocktail, experience a Selfridges Concierge service or a free skate session and when they participate in many bookable events. Selfridges is synonymous with experience, and bookable Unlocked events this spring include exclusive, first access to The Selfridges Corner Shop, film clubs and run clubs, speed-dating, book signings, beauty and fragrance masterclasses, panel talks, creative workshops and Easter and Mother’s Day celebrations. Additional opportunities to “check-in” and collect Keys will be added as Selfridges Unlocked continues to expand and evolve.

A VSP: "A Very Selfridges Person"

The more a Keyholder spends and engages with Selfridges, the higher up the levels they move, with levels 1, 2 and 3 each offering richer perks [see Editor’s Notes]. By collecting 200 keys, a Keyholder becomes a “VSP” – a Very Selfridges Person. By recognising both spend and time, a VSP might be a Keyholder who spends £10,000 a year at Selfridges, or one who books in to a free skate session at The Bowl 200 times.

VSPs enjoy complimentary car parking and alterations, a suite of personalised experiences created just for them, and have access to a dedicated Selfridges Concierge service and to The Selfridges Lounge in the London store. At The Selfridges Lounge, VSPs are welcome to feel at home in a vibrant space to relax, eat and drink with friends. Since its opening day, Selfridges has been a social centre: a place to connect, spend time and be inspired. Today, Selfridges Unlocked is the Key to a whole new level.