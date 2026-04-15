Spanish wellness tech brand Skinvity launches at iconic retailer Selfridges

SKINVITY will be accessible both online and in-store, situated on the Ground Floor within the Smartech section—an easily accessible, high-traffic destination for tech and beauty enthusiasts.

SKINVITY is redefining at-home skincare by bringing clinical grade beauty technology directly into consumers’ daily routines. Combining cutting-edge devices with clinically tested formulations, the brand delivers professional-grade treatments in a sleek, intuitive format designed for modern lifestyles.

Positioned at the intersection of beauty, technology and innovation, SKINVITY empowers consumers to achieve visible, results-driven skincare outcomes without the need for frequent clinic visits. Its range of advanced solutions is designed to improve skin health, enhance appearance and simplify routines—making high-performance skincare more accessible than ever before.

“Bringing SKINVITY to Selfridges is a dream come true and a pivotal moment in our international journey. We’ve always believed that professional beauty technology belongs in the hands of every woman, and there is no better place than the world’s most iconic department store to share our vision of innovation, self-care, and tangible results.” Blanca, Founder of SKINVITY.

Devices available to purchase through Selfridges:

Silicone LED Mask (£599)

PressTech (£999)

TriPollar Aura (£849)

TriPollar Envig Edge (£799)

TriPollar POSE VX (£699)

Credits: SKINVITY

To mark this partnership, SKINVITY will offer a ten percent in-store discount for the first month, valid through 15th May.