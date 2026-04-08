Sports Direct opens 31,000 sq. ft store in Kingston upon Thames as London expansion continues

Frasers Group plc has opened a new Sports Direct store in Kingston upon Thames, further strengthening its London presence. Spanning 31,000 sq. ft across two floors, Sports Direct Kingston offers a comprehensive selection of sports and lifestyle clothing, footwear and equipment for men, women and children - reinforcing Sports Direct’s position as the UK’s leading sports retailer.

Lauren Barrie, Chief Retail Officer at Frasers Group commented, “Sports Direct Kingston is another example of how we’re elevating the UK’s sports and lifestyle retail offering. Delivering immersive retail destinations that bring together global brands and specialist services under one roof. This opening is another important step in delivering our Elevation Strategy.”

Credits: Sports Direct

Credits: Sports Direct

The store features key global brand partners including Nike, adidas, New Balance and PUMA, offering products across multiple sports and fitness categories. Customers can explore Sports Direct’s signature Running, Football and Outdoor concepts, as well as specialist sports zones. The store further distinguishes itself through its partnership with Wilson, featuring a dedicated in-store tennis racket restringing service - the first of its kind within a Sports Direct location. In addition, the store brings together brands from across the Frasers Group’s portfolio, including GAME and USC.

Credits: Sports Direct

This opening builds on the Group’s bold retail expansion and ambitions, and forms part of its broader plans to continue evolving its store portfolio in the UK and internationally.

The store is located at 10-13 Market Place, Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, KT1 1J.