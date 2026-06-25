Superdry & Co Launches First UK Outlet Store at Caledonia Park

Railpen, manager of the £34bn railways pension scheme in the UK, has announced that Superdry has launched the first Superdry & Co outlet store in the UK at Caledonia Park, Scotland’s premier designer outlet village.

The original 4,500 sq ft store has been selected to showcase the global retailer’s latest rebrand, delivering a refreshed and modernised offer. The launch represents the brand's latest investment in its evolution, with the store focusing on premium, refined British lifestyle and preppy heritage apparel. It includes men’s and women’s collections that revisit heritage garments, from iconic outerwear to elevated jersey, shirting and denim.

This opening marks the brand's first and only outlet store in the UK, underscoring Caledonia Park's position as a key retail destination in Scotland and a strategic choice for global retailers’ outlet portfolios. Superdry & Co sits within Caledonia Park’s vibrant lineup of best-in-class fashion brands, including Nike, POLO,French Connection, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein.

Alex Luker, Senior Asset Manager at Railpen, commented: “The launch of Superdry & Co’s first outlet store at Caledonia Park speaks volumes about the strength of the destination, and the strategic appeal it holds for global brands. We have access to a significant catchment, making Caledonia Park a key place for premium retailers to be. This launch is a clear reflection of our proactive leasing strategy and our commitment to delivering something fresh and new for our visitors.”

Julian Dunkerton, Founder & CEO at Superdry & Co, also said: “Caledonia Park is exactly the kind of destination that reflects where Superdry & Co is heading – premium, purposeful, and rooted in genuine British heritage. This is our first rebranded outlet store in the UK, and we wanted to do it right. We've put real care and attention into this store – from the edit of product to the environment itself – and I'm incredibly proud of what the team has delivered. This is a brand in evolution, and this opening is a strong statement of where we're going."

This announcement coincides with the news that Caledonia Park is experiencing a record rolling year of performance, with sales up 4.2% year-to-date vs 2025. The fashion and accessories category is trading up by 7.4%, complemented by the arrival of Crocs earlier this year, which opened a 1,754 sq ft store. It further enhanced Caledonia Park’s footwear, casualwear and family lifestyle offer through its contemporary collections and bold store environment.