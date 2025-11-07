Superdry Opens New 'Superdry & Co' Store at Bon Accord, Aberdeen

Superdry opens its new Superdry & Co store at Bon Accord, Aberdeen, today, Friday, 7th November 2025. The circa 6,000 sq ft space brings the brand back to Scotland’s third-largest city, showcasing the latest Men’s and Women’s collections, as well as a curated Vintage offering that blends new-season products with heritage-inspired pieces.

Positioned in a prime location within the Bon Accord shopping centre, the store deepens Superdry’s relationship with the historic university city and reinforces the brand’s commitment to best-in-class physical retail across key UK destinations.

Aberdeen is the second Superdry & Co opening in recent months, following the successful Nottingham launch in September, as the brand rolls out a refreshed, design-led concept focussed on product storytelling and community relevance.

The opening follows Superdry’s FY25 Results announcement, where the business reported a swing back into adjusted profit before tax of £33.8m (from a £48.3m loss in the prior year), underlining continued momentum and the latest move in the brand’s major turnaround plan.

“Aberdeen has always been an important location for us,” said Julian Dunkerton, Founder & CEO, Superdry. “Opening today with our new Superdry & Co format, we’re creating a space that puts craftsmanship front and centre - from premium outerwear and preppy styles to our sustainable Vintage edit. I encourage new and existing customers alike to come and visit us with a fresh eye, and to rediscover the exciting next chapter for our brand.”

Superdry is also delighted that the Store Manager from its previous Aberdeen store is rejoining the business to lead the team at the new location, bringing invaluable local knowledge and long-standing relationships with Superdry customers.

The store design features warm, tactile materials and elevated visual merchandising to spotlight key seasonal stories across outerwear, denim, knitwear, shirting and jersey essentials. Customers will also benefit from convenient services, including Click & Collect and easy in-store returns.