Sweaty Betty announces new store opening at Liverpool Street station

Sweaty Betty, the iconic British activewear and lifestyle brand, is opening a new store in Liverpool Street station, next to fashion and gifting favourite, Oliver Bonas. The 897 sq. ft shop is the brands’ first in a Network Rail station, and is expected to open to customers on 26th November 2025, just in time for the festive period.

The opening marks Sweaty Betty’s 20th London location, which highlights the brand’s strong presence in the capital. The Liverpool Street store will be the first to stock a limited-edition product, available exclusively on launch, giving commuters and shoppers something truly special to look forward to.

The new unit, located in Britain's busiest station which attracts over 118 million people each year, provides Sweaty Betty with a prime spot to showcase the brand’s premium activewear which continues to empower women through fitness and lifestyle clothing.

Hamish Kiernan, commercial director, property at Network Rail, comments: “Sweaty Betty’s arrival at London Liverpool Street marks a milestone – their 20th London location – and demonstrates our iconic station’s continued growth and evolution. We’re proud to welcome a brand that champions such positive values, and to offer visitors access to a retailer making a meaningful impact.”

Andrea Gray, VP Global Stores, Wholesale & 3P at Sweaty Betty, comments: “We are excited to announce the opening of our vibrant new store concept at one of London’s busiest stations. This location presents a fantastic opportunity to further our mission of empowering women through fitness and beyond. We look forward to serving our customers as they navigate their daily commutes, embark on weekend adventures, or join nearby classes. Join us in celebrating this new chapter”

Supporting women, sustainability and community

Sweaty Betty made its debut as a pioneer in female-first women’s activewear, opening its very first London boutique in Notting Hill in 1998. Today, 89% of Sweaty Betty’s employees are women, and the brand continues to lead with values of inclusivity, sustainability, and community investment. All UK stores currently run on 100% renewable electricity, and their Liverpool Street store will be no different.