The right move: Lefties to join Metrocentre for North East debut

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced that Inditex’s new-to-the-UK brand Lefties will join Metrocentre’s best-in-class retail line-up, making it one of the retailer’s first three UK stores. It also represents Metrocentre’s second deal with Inditex in Q1 2026, showcasing strong momentum across its fashion offer with the group.

Set to occupy a central unit at the interchange between Red and Green Mall on Town Square, Lefties will serve as a key anchor within Metrocentre’s dedicated fashion hub. The store will stock the brand’s trend-led collections for Women, Men, Teen Girls, Kids, Baby, Newborn, Home, Accessories and Footwear. Due to open in the winter of 2026, the store will represent the Spanish fashion retailer’s third UK location, and its first in the North East, strengthening Metrocentre’s position as the region’s leading fashion destination.

Lefties was founded in 1999, and the concept has been developing ever since, with the launch of its own collections over a decade ago. The brand has its own headquarters outside Barcelona, including commercial and design teams, who aim to bring accessible quality fashion to its customers.

Credits: Lefties

This latest signing builds on continued leasing momentum within Metrocentre’s fashion category, following the upcoming arrivals of Hollister and Bershka, the latter also set to make its North Eastdebut this year. Sales across Metrocentre’s fashion category in Q1 were up 4.8% vs the same period in 2025, and womenswear, in particular, was up 9.2%, highlighting sustained appeal and demand from consumers in the North East.

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, commented: “We’re proud to confirm that Lefties are the latest exciting new entrant to commit toMetrocentre. As one of the first Lefties stores in the UK, this is another major endorsement ofMetrocentre as a key location for international brands investing in UK retail. Lefties’ trend-savvy offer will be a compelling addition to our retail mix, and this signing, once again, reflects the dominance and appeal of our scheme to both national and international retailers. With our consistent footfall, extensive catchment, and quality retail offer, we continue to stand out as the leadingdestination in the region.”

Lefties will join Metrocentre’s expansive fashion line-up, alongside other brands in the Inditex Group such as Stradivarius and Zara, and complementary names like Urban Outfitters, Hollister and Mango. It will also join other key anchors across the scheme, such as Flannels, Primark, and M&S.