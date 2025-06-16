THIS IS US Returns to Amsterdam with Second Pop-Up Celebrating Nigerian-Made Design and Community

Lagos-based lifestyle brand THIS IS US is back in Amsterdam for its second city pop-up, inviting the diaspora and sustainability-minded communities to reconnect, create, and celebrate Nigerian-made fashion.

Set against the backdrop of one of Europe’s most creative capitals, the pop-up is a vibrant celebration of diaspora identity, sustainability, and Nigerian craftsmanship, designed to bring together Amsterdam’s culturally rich and socially conscious communities.

Popping up on the 21st and the 22nd of June at Showroom Amsterdam, the brand will showcase an edit of its signature indigo-dyed pieces in rich shades of blue, alongside its brand-new collection, ‘Local Champion’ which features vibrant embroidery patches with an up-cycling experience for faded and new blues.

Credits: THIS IS US

Since 2023 THIS IS US has worked with Showroom Amsterdam, an independent retailer located in Amsterdam East connecting through Showroom to Amsterdam’s creative community, appealing to young professionals in the neighborhood and a wider diaspora audience. As well as upcoming African fashion brands, showroom is known for their extensive selection of books on fashion, photography and culture.

This return to Amsterdam continues the brand’s mission to connect its global community through locally grounded, sustainable design—bridging Lagos and Amsterdam, and celebrating the creativity of the African diaspora.

“Amsterdam is one of the most creative, conscious cities in the world. Our second pop-up here deepens our relationship with a community that values identity, intention, and individuality,” says Oroma Itegboje, co-founder of THIS IS US. “We’re bringing more than clothes—we’re building culture.”

This event is open to all who share a love for conscious design, creativity, and a global outlook grounded in local roots. Whether you’re part of the West African diaspora, a fashion enthusiast, or someone seeking new ways to live and dress more intentionally, THIS IS US welcomes you.

Event Details: