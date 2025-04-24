UNIQLO officially opens its liverpool store

UNIQLO is preparing to open the doors to the highly anticipated Liverpool store tomorrow. Welcoming the city's shoppers to the store, in the heart of the thriving shopping destination. Boasting a spacious retail space spanning approximately 1,430sqm across two floors, showcasing the full collection of LifeWear for men, women and kids.

"We are delighted to bring UNIQLO to the vibrant city of Liverpool. Our brand is dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality clothing that caters to the needs of our customers. With our presence in Liverpool, we aim to become an integral part of the local community, offering a unique shopping experience that blends style, comfort and affordability." Alessandro Dudech, Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO U.K

Customers will be able to explore the premium linen range, BLOCKTECH, the brands smart range of water resistant and windproof items, as well as the high-performing AIRism collection, renowned for its lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics that adapt seamlessly to diverse climates.

In-store Experience

Located on the Ground Floor UNIQLO Liverpool will have a UTme! station where customers will have the opportunity to create their own bespoke designs to customise and print onto t-shirts and tote bags. As part of the UTme! offering, UNIQLO will showcase local partners Derek's, Baltic Market and Girls On The Go who have created custom designs inspired by their local communities, the UTme! designs will be exclusive to the Liverpool store and are available until the end of May.

Located next to the UTme! is the RE.UNIQLO Studio where customers can recycle, repair or remake favourite UNIQLO items so they can keep wearing and loving them for longer. Customers will be able to personalise and add Scouse inspired embroidery pieces to their UNIQLO items for a limited time only. This is an exclusive to the Liverpool RE.UNIQLO counter until the end of May 2025.

Credits: UNIQLO

Platforming Local Businesses

As part of the grand opening celebrations, UNIQLO is delighted to partner with several beloved local businesses and organisations, reinforcing its commitment to Liverpool's thriving cultural scene.

A Liverpool staple, Derek's Sandwich Shop, is bringing a taste of Japan to the city this April with limited-edition sando offerings, available at their locations throughout Liverpool in celebration of UNIQLO's store opening.

UNIQLO has partnered with Liverpool's first ever food market, situated in the vibrant Baltic Market at Cains Brewery Village, a vibrant hub for local music and food. The brand recently hosted an Easter Weekender at the venue, featuring live music and local talent, fostering community connections, supporting the city's creative spirit.

In the lead up to the opening, UNIQLO has joined forces with Girls On The Go, an organisation that promotes women's health and empowerment, to host fun inclusive runs for the month of April along with city hikes for their community on the opening weekend. Following the initial success, UNIQLO is excited to announce monthly run clubs with Girls On The Go, scheduled through to September 2025.

Credits: UNIQLO

Opening Day Offers and Events

To commemorate the grand opening, UNIQLO Liverpool is hosting special promotions and events, offering customers the chance to discover the latest styles and enjoy exclusive offers.

The first 100 customers to make a purchase of £49.90 on opening day and Saturday 26th will receive a goody bag. While UNIQLO app customers will be entered into a draw to win a trip to Tokyo, by scanning the app with any purchase during opening weekend to be entered into the draw. There will be limited price promotions exclusive to the Liverpool store on items such as premium linen, BLOCKTECH, pleated wide pants and merino crew neck sweaters for both men and women.

UNIQLO currently has 21 stores in the U.K, with the brand continuing the expansion with further openings in Glasgow and Birmingham later this year.