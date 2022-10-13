UNTUCKit powers digital transformation of training, communication and operations in partnership with YOOBIC

90% of UNTUCKit’s retail workforce use YOOBIC’s digital platform to communicate and learn daily

+70% adoption rate of mobile learning courses empowers frontline workers to deliver exceptional customer experience

UNTUCKit, the fast-growing apparel brand, has streamlined communications, operations and training for store staff, freeing them up to focus on delivering standout customer experiences, in partnership with YOOBIC , the digital workplace solution for frontline teams.

Originally founded by Chris Riccobono and Aaron Sanandres because they couldn’t find shirts that looked good when untucked, UNTUCKit is now known for the refined product details - including length, hemline, and collar - that work together to create a shirt that remains casual, yet polished, when left untucked.

Known for its success as a digital brand, UNTUCKit has rapidly grown its bricks-and-mortar retail footprint since opening its flagship store in SoHo, New York, in 2015. With physical stores in both London and Manchester, the brand has developed a "click-to-brick" retail model to build customer loyalty and deliver compelling experiences, including the ability to see and touch UNTUCKit's full range of shirts and other apparel.

As a fast-growth retailer, UNTUCKit recognised the need to digitally transform its business to meet the demands of customers who expect the same stellar experiences whether purchasing online or in its physical retail stores. In August 2021, the brand partnered with YOOBIC utilising its digital workplace solution as a single point of information for store staff, with a streamlined mobile app assisting them as they manage daily tasks, access virtual training, and give feedback and progress reports to their supervisors.

By unifying communications and task management in a single mobile app, UNTUCKit now puts all necessary tools and resources at store associates' fingertips as they move around the sales floor or stockroom — a vital capability as the retail industry works to overcome talent shortages and high staff turnover. Mobile engagement features keep UNTUCKit's team-members connected with their supervisors and with updates direct from HQ, helping them to stay up to speed on new policies, protocols, and product categories, and to roll out new in-store features quickly and consistently, such as merchandise displays or banners for new promotions.

The brand has created the UNTUCKit University within the YOOBIC app to provide employee training using bite-sized quizzes and videos — such as tips on helping customers to find their perfect fit — to keep employees informed without disrupting their workflows or requiring them to step off the sales floor.

The YOOBIC platform also gives regional managers full visibility into each store's performance, training completion rates, and policy compliance, without the need to visit each store in-person — a vital force-multiplier as UNTUCKit opens new locations while ensuring consistent in-store experiences.

One year on from launch, 90% of UNTUCKit’s staff globally are using the YOOBIC platform daily and there has been a +70% adoption of mobile learning courses, says Brent Paulsen, Managing Director, Head of Retail at UNTUCKit.

“By partnering with YOOBIC we’ve found a way to put everything a store associate needs into their hand in an app. YOOBIC's digital workplace gives our associates the support and tools they need to dazzle our customers and deliver consistent excellence every single time someone walks into the store."

"We're thrilled to be working with an apparel pioneer that truly understands both online and offline retail, and the need to bring digital innovations into brick-and-mortar workplaces," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder at YOOBIC. "Brands like UNTUCKit know that supporting and managing frontline workers effectively is the key to driving growth in the post-pandemic era, and YOOBIC is dedicated to giving them the tools they need to succeed."