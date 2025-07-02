KASK graduation shows 2025: Innovation and craftsmanship on display

KASK & Conservatorium recently held its annual Graduation Fashion and Textile Design showcase in Gent’s Floralia Hall. The event featured an exhibition of student work and two evening fashion shows on June 2, presenting final collections on the runway.

Leading up to the shows, bachelor students conducted a public 48-hour sewing marathon at the ChopinChopin studio, open for public observation. Their silhouettes were also displayed in 29 Ghent shop windows, with a walking route from Dampoort station to Campus Bijloke. Master's students, including fashion designers Elisa Deleersnyder and Kilian P. Goderis, and textile designers Abril Adell Piña, Gabrielle Barbé, Irene Raeymaekers, Iva Aga, Joke Van Hoyweghen, Maroesjka Lavigne, Mina Huybrechts, Sharon Zeltner, and Steffi Haeck, were featured on the dedicated Graduation website.

Kilian P. Goderis graduation show Credits: KASK

The exhibition offered free public entry, while show tickets were 18 euros for adults and 8 euros for students under 26, job seekers, and UitPAS holders. Press members received complimentary tickets upon request.

The fashion and textile exhibits ran without reservation on June 20 and June 21. On June 21. Attendees were advised to use nearby parking at Sint-Pietersplein or Sint-Pietersstation, as Floralia Hall had no direct parking.

Coordinator Liesbeth Louwyck highlighted the program's "other-way" vision, encouraging students to critically explore personal and artistic boundaries within the fashion industry, fostering unique design signatures through self-reflection.

Overall, the event blended innovation, craftsmanship, and transparency, inviting the public into the creative process and celebrating the promising future of KASK’s emerging designers.