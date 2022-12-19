The role of colour in fashion

Fashion is one of the most important visual phenomena of our time, and in fashion, colour plays a major role. In this background article, we share the difference between primary and secondary colours, discuss colour combinations and contrasts, and the influence of colour in the fashion industry.

Colour: the basics

1. Primary, secondary and tertiary colours

The primary colours are yellow, blue (cyan) and red (magenta). These are colours which can’t be created by mixing other colours. A combination of these primary colours can create a primary shade of black.

A secondary colour is made by mixing of two of the three primary colours: creating orange from yellow and red, green from yellow and blue and purple from blue and red.

A tertiary colour, also known as an intermediate colour, is a colour made by mixing primary and secondary colours together. Examples are blue-green, red-orange, yellow-orange, yellow-green and red-purple.

Here you can see the primary colours: yellow, blue and red. Credit from left to right: Akris SS23, Lanvin SS23, Akris SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com.

Here you can see the secondary colours: orange, green and purple in Akris' SS23 collection. Credit: Akris SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com.

2. Depth and brightness of colours

The depth of colour indicates how light or dark the colour is. Adding white makes the colour lighter, and adding black weakens the colour and makes it darker.

While adding grey can change the brightness of a colour. The more grey added to a colour can dull the intensity of the shade. Adding white or black and mixing with grey creates numerous colour shades and nuances.

3. Colour combinations and colour contrast

For instance, a colour-to-colour contrast between colours that are not mixed with black or white can make a striking impact.

Another example is a cool and warm contrast. Warm colours are yellow, orange and red, and cool colours are green, blue and purple. Turquoise and scarlet (which is orange-red) form the greatest cool-warm contrast. Within each colour, there are also cooler and warmer tones.

Ton sur ton is French for tone on tone. Which describes wearing one colour but combining different shades within that colour. This combination offers the smallest of contrasts in colour.

Whereas faux camaïeux is a false one-tone colour combination. You combine colours with the same grey value: that are equally warm and bright but differ in the base colour.

The strongest colour contrast that exists is black and white.

In this image, you can see colour-to-colour contrasts: yellow versus blue at Marni and blue versus red at Missoni. Credit: Marni AW22 and Missoni AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Here you can see a cool and warm contrast in turquoise and red at Gucci. Image: Gucci SS20 via Catwalkpictures.com

Here you can see tone-on-tone contrasts in nude/pink (left), blue (centre) and brown (right). Credit f.l.t.r: Issey Miyake SS23, Issey Miyake FW21 and Michael Kors AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com.

A faux camaïeux, or false mono-tone look by Alberta Ferretti. Credit: Alberta Ferretti AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

The strongest colour contrast is black and white. Credit: Christian Wijnants SS23 via Turbulence PR. By the way, this is also a total look (see boxed terms at the bottom of the article).

4. Appearance, meaning and associations of colour

In addition to colour contrasts (section 3), the appearance of colour is important. Colour offers an emotional appeal. Colours can evoke different emotions and behaviours in people and can convey a message.

The meaning and effect of colour are very personal, but there are similarities in the perception of colour. For instance, we find black neat, red romantic and dark blue businesslike. Each colour (shade) also has its own meaning and effect. The subjective meaning we attach to various colours is also known as colour symbolism. Yellow, for instance, is associated with the sun, happiness, optimism and vitality. The colour is cheerful and positive.

Many colours also have both positive and negative associations. With red, we think of love and passion, but the colour is also associated with danger and aggression.

How a colour is experienced often also depends on the context, as well as the colour’s strength. In general, light colours weaken the effect of dark colours.

Colours can also have different meanings in different countries and cultures.

The influence of colour in fashion

5. Colour and Clothing

The appearance, or optical image, of clothing, is described by four optical characteristics:

colour

decoration: such as embellishments or embroideries

material: the fabric

shape: the silhouette of a garment is defined by its pattern (the cut) and is described by words such as oversized or fitted

"In today's visual culture, colour combined with the right materials, shapes and textures is the key to making a product successful," says Belgian trend forecaster and colour expert Hilde Francq in her book 'Colour Sells'. "Colour can make a product look cheap or chic. Colour can be natural or synthetic, masculine or feminine, reliable or frivolous, timeless or trendy."

Because, as you now know, colour creates atmosphere and has a certain effect (see section 4).

Colour is, therefore, often the first thing you notice about [the clothing of] others. Colour choices affect not only how you see others, and how they see you, but also how you see yourself. Wearing a colour you love, can calm your nerves or lift your mood. Meaning you can literally boost your mood and/or self-confidence with colour, as well as with the clothes themselves. This is often referred to as dopamine dressing.

So you could say that colour is a powerful tool.

6. How fashion designers use colour

Fashion designers can deploy and use colour in countless ways, such as using colour as a source of inspiration (read: the starting point) for their collections. They can also use colour to make a statement or connect [with consumers], for example, in terms of diversity and/or inclusivity. In addition, they can also naturally apply colour through embellishments and embroidery to compliment their designs (see also section 5).

Fashion designers choose and determine colour schemes that have a desired artistic effect. They are usually familiar with the theory of colour and often work with colour charts and swatches. Fashion designers determine colour schemes for each fashion collection, made up of various types of garments in different designs, colours and prints. When you see this collection on racks or mannequins, you usually see the colour image, as it is called in the industry. The colour image, together with the designs and prints, form the overall picture of the collection.

Here you can see a colour image of Another Label. Image: the Another Label SS23 stand at the summer edition of fashion trade fair Modefabriek in July 2022. Credit: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited.

Here you can see a colour image at Dior. Credit: Dior SS23 menswear, property Dior.

Colour as a designer's trademark

Some colours in fashion have become big. Just as French artist Yves Klein was synonymous with a specific colour blue (International Klein Blue), 'Valentino red', for example, has become a household name.

There are also iconic colour combinations. For example, do you know the iconic Yves Saint Laurent Mondrian collection? The colourblock geometric Mondrian dress (1965) is the most famous garment inspired by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian's paintings and his love of straight, black lines and primary colours.

Image: Valentino Red. Left: Valentino Spring Summer 2023. Right: Valentino Spring Summer 2022. Credit: Catwalkpictures.

YSL Mondrian dress, Credit Pierre Verdy / AFP

Sometimes the use of colour is even synonymous with a fashion designer's signature. Italian designer Giorgio Armani became known as the 'king of greige' for his abundant use of beige and grey shades in his designs, such as taupe, sand and concrete. While contemporary designer Dries van Noten from Belgium is considered a master of colour.He is often praised for his unique, vibrant use of colour and prints in his collections.

On the other hand, there are also designers known for their dark-coloured fashion, including Yohji Yamamoto, Rick Owens, Olivier Theyskens, Ann Demeulemeester and Rei Kawakubo (Comme des Garçons).

Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten is praised for his unique, vibrant use of colour and prints. Credit: Dries van Noten SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Credit: Dries van Noten SS23 menswear, property Dries van Noten. By the way, this menswear look is also multi-coloured (see terminology box multicolour). .