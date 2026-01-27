10DAYS appoints SASAtrend as international distribution partner

Amsterdam-based lifestyle brand 10DAYS announces a strategic partnership with SASAtrend, appointing the Aachen-based distribution company as its international distribution partner for key markets including France, Sweden and the Scandinavian region.

Through this partnership, SASAtrend will oversee the distribution and commercial development of 10DAYS across selected international markets, working with a network of experienced local agents operating under the SASAtrend umbrella. For the French market, 10DAYS will be represented by the Paris-based sales agency Trendsetteuse, led by Christelle Bernex. For the Swedish market, the brand will be represented by Stockholm-based sales agency and distributor Amuse Agency.

Founded in 2007 by Barbara Hilbrink and Myon Veenendaal, 10DAYS has grown into a comprehensive lifestyle brand spanning ready-to-wear, accessories, homeware and fragrances. Inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam, the brand is known for its ‘unexpectedly simple’ philosophy, creating comfortable, modern and timeless pieces that balance ease with refinement. Today, 10DAYS is available in more than 600 retail doors across Europe and is B Corp certified.

Credits: 10DAYS

SASAtrend is an independent, privately held distribution company headquartered in Aachen, Germany, with offices and distribution centres across Europe and North America. The company currently provides distribution services for more than 10 carefully selected fashion, accessories and lifestyle brands, supporting their growth across Europe, North America and selected international markets. With SASAtrend taking the lead in distribution, 10DAYS aims to further strengthen its international structure while maintaining a selective and brand-aligned retail strategy in each local market.

Sassan Safay, Co-founder & CEO SASAtrend: “We are proud to welcome 10DAYS to the SASAtrend portfolio. The brand has a strong identity, a clear vision and a proven track record in international retail. Our role is to support its growth in key markets through a solid distribution structure and close collaboration with trusted local partners. We see strong potential for 10DAYS across Europe and beyond.”

Monique Wijnands, CEO 10DAYS: “Partnering with SASAtrend marks an important step in the next phase of our international growth. Their experience in building brands across multiple markets, combined with a thoughtful and selective distribution approach, aligns perfectly with how we want to grow 10DAYS. Together, we are creating a strong foundation for long-term development in markets such as France and Scandinavia.”

Under the SASAtrend umbrella, Trendsetteuse will represent 10DAYS in France, focusing on building a selective network of independent concept stores and premium multi-brand boutiques starting with the Pre-Fall 2026 selling season. In Sweden, Amuse Agency will support the brand in building a strong and sustainable retail presence.

As part of this international growth strategy, 10DAYS will present its collections at CIFF in Copenhagen, one of Northern Europe’s leading fashion trade fairs, where the brand will meet international buyers and partners.