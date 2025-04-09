11th Fashion Revolution Week announces theme ‘Think Globally, Act Locally’

This year’s Fashion Revolution Week will take place from 22nd to 27th of April. The theme, ‘Think Globally, Act Locally’, which was just announced today, hopes to empower citizens to engage local communities and policymakers to “help build a fairer, cleaner and safer fashion industry”.

The event is organised by the world's largest fashion activism movement, Fashion Revolution, and started in the wake of the collapse of the Rana Plaza building on 24th April 2013 in Savar, Bangladesh, that housed various garment factories. More than 1,100 workers lost their lives and around 2,500 were injured, many of them gravely. The accident is considered one of the deadliest disasters in the history of industrial manufacturing. To not forget it and to improve the conditions that garments are made under, Fashion Revolution Week (and its predecessor Fashion Revolution Day) has been held every year since 2014.

“As governments worldwide backslide on legislation aimed at protecting the environment and garment workers' rights, global brands are also silently deprioritising their sustainability goals and fossil fuel divestment, highlighting why collective citizen action matters now more than ever,” states Fashion Revolution in a press release.

Thus, Fashion Revolution Week 2025 is fuelled by the idea that community is a powerful tool for motivating wider action, hoping to mobilise citizens through a network in over 80 countries. Apart from raising awareness globally and upskilling participants locally, the event is advocating for improved social and environmental legislation, amplifying the message that “fashion brands need to be held accountable for their impacts and increase transparency throughout their supply chains”.

"Who Made my Clothes?”. Credits: Fashion Revolution Vietnam

“As we usher Fashion Revolution into its second decade, we must build upon the spirit of allyship, inquiry and community in which we were founded. Fashion Revolution’s inaugural question, ‘Who made my clothes?’ is as relevant now as ever. We must continue to ask bold questions, and demand transparency, solid commitments and tangible action plans from brands, stakeholders and policymakers. We must organise locally, connect strategically, and make our voices heard in support of greater legislative protections for the global fashion workforce, for biodiversity and for the ecosystem services we continue to exploit through overproduction and consumption,” comments Sarah Jay, Fashion Revolution’s executive director.

There are four ways to get involved:

1) Local action

Fashion Revolution has put together a Local Issues Toolkit, which can be downloaded from its website. It contains an overview of industry issues, as well as resources to help hone in on what is most relevant in one’s immediate community. Participants can also learn about how the global fashion industry affects them locally.

A special events page will help participants find, add and register for events happening in their city and neighbourhood from the popular wardrobe workshops and clothes swaps to speaker sessions.

2) Engaging local policy makers

With the Engage Your Policymaker Toolkit, participants can make their own collective plan after learning how new policies get made and how to engage and encourage local representatives to take action on issues that impact one’s community.

3) Mending in public

The popular Mend in Public Day, launched last year, is back this year. Numerous events will take place worldwide on Saturday, 26th April. Participants will be mending and stitching in protest of overproduction and consumption because “in an age of throwaway fashion, repairing our clothes is a revolutionary act”.

There will also be an Online Darning Workshop on the same day from 12 pm to 2 pm GMT, hosted together with the Slow Stitch Club. Participants will learn about visible mending techniques that serve to functionally repair and add flair to well-worn garments.

4) Join the online community

As usual, participants can share their own stories and plans for Fashion Revolution Week on social media, using Fashion Revolution’s social media assets and the hashtags @Fash_rev and #Fashionrevolutionweek2025