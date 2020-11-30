2021: How to get the most out of your online visibility as a fashion retailer (one-pager)

The corona crisis has completely turned the fashion industry upside down. Emphasizing the fact of how important it is to make the transition from offline to online, and distinguish yourself from the (global) competition. In this one-pager, learn how you can manage your marketing budget more efficiently, lower your CPAs, and increase your conversion rates all while managing the rest of the challenges facing your company.

This year has shown why online visibility is incredibly important, and that consumers have chosen online alternatives more and more since the beginning of COVID-19. With even more projected to opt for online shopping and continue the trend after the pandemic. Consumers have become comfortable buying online, making it extremely important for sellers to create a strong online presence and reach prospective buyers.

This one-pager will help prepare you for the challenges expected as a company in 2021 and how to prepare for them:

How to optimize your advertising and marketing budget

How to create and maintain relevant, high-performing, and up-to-date ads

How to manage and sell your entire stock

How to identify your best-performing products (bestsellers) and reach new audiences

Along with the knowledge and experiences from some of the largest players in the fashion industry: Protest Sportswear, ECCO, and OTTO.