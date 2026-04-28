3 challenges when adapting Smart Merchandise Management

“We already do this; our current process works.” “We don’t have time or capacity for a project.” “We’re small, we can still do it manually.”

All three are reasonable. They’re also the three biggest reasons teams delay changes that would reduce workload, improve availability and grow sell-through. Below we unpack each challenge, the risks of staying put and the practical ways brands are de-risking adoption, drawn from hundreds of conversations and implementations across small or big fashion brands with various kind of distribution channels.

Static rules and spreadsheets don’t scale with volatile demand. The winning brands move to data-driven and AI-based replenishment, forecasting and easy integrations that fit how they already operate.

Challenge #1: "We already do this, there's no need to change."

On the surface, that’s often true: most teams run a form of replenishment and forecasting today.

What’s usually behind it

Replenishment is governed by simple logics like 1-to-1 or min–max targets.

is governed by simple logics like or targets. Targets are rarely reviewed (or updated quarterly at best).

(or updated quarterly at best). Excel and store input carry the load; rules don’t adjust to real-time behavior.

These approaches work, until demand shifts by store, size or week (promo, weather, micro-trends). Then they quietly create hidden inefficiencies: overstock in some doors, size gaps in others and late reactions that cost full-price sell-through.

What is the risk of staying manual/rule-based?

Targets lag behind the actual demand and while some stores hoard fast movers, another goes out of stock because of missing DC stock. The regional sales patterns usually stay invisible and DC stock piles up while the POS misses sales due to low availability. Team's lose time on endless Excel Files instead of shaping the demand.

What high-performing brands do instead

They automate replenishment so targets and orders adapt dynamically to live signals sell-through, size curves, lead times, even weather. Forecasts shift from reactive to predictive.

Ask yourself these questions:

Do we set replenishment targets 1-to-1 , min–max , or a mix of both?

, , or a mix of both? Who adjusts targets, how often and at what granularity (store × size)?

and at what (store × size)? If you had more time (or better signals), could you lift sell-through or reduce overstock?

What changes post-adoption of Smart Merchandise Management?

Exception-based control (the solution proposes; your team approves where needed).

(the solution proposes; your team approves where needed). Live sales signals and fast-mover alerts shorten reaction cycles.

and shorten reaction cycles. Forecasts combine sales + POS stock + DC in one place resulting in less time and more accuracy.

After automation with Chainbalance, you keep control, cut manual work and see cleaner size availability in critical weeks.

Credits: Chainbalance

Challenge #2: “We don’t have time or capacity for a project.”

Completely fair. The average team is juggling assortments, sell-through, content, promotions and in some cases an ERP change. Here’s the good news: you likely already have everything needed for a lightweight onboarding.

What we actually need (no matter what distribution channel)

POS sales, inventory & article master data

Optional but great: EDI/PRICAT events

Your ERP or sales tools (we’re already integrated with common providers)

Examples that worked well

Wholesale via EDI: Connect through your existing provider (e.g., Pranke). In one case, a partner went live in ~5 weeks with minimal brand effort.

Retail via sales tools: We’ve connected brands through SmartView360 etc., to pull product data without extra workload.

Typical timeline the project: validation copy of data → automated checks → Your portal: go-live in 4–5 weeks for core modules → pilot

“We’re in an ERP change, is it the wrong timing?”

We hear this a lot. Our integrations are designed to be flexible: we connect to your current data setup, then adapt when the new ERP goes live. And no, you don’t pay twice. One implementation fee covers the transition.

So in reality: deferring a replenishment upgrade for another year often costs more in lost full-price sales than the project itself. Most brands start seeing value within the first season.

Ask yourself these questions:

Do we have POS Sales & article master data?

Are we loosing full-price sales?

Which ERP and EDI provides are we using?

Credits: Chainbalance

Challenge #3: “We’re small, we can still do it manually.”

(…or “we’re too small for a tool” / “we don’t have many EDI-connected POS”)

Growth mode is exactly when automation creates value.

Why do small setups benefit early?

Retailers are getting more vertical; many reduce pre-orders and expect brands to own replenishment.

B2B portals are pull-based; a surprising number of buyers don’t check often enough to avoid size gaps.

Manual work scales linearly with doors; hidden inefficiencies grow with every new POS.

What actually works

Start with a tiny footprint (we’ve had partners begin with 2 POS) and grow from there.

Use Shadow Stock to include non-EDI doors (model inventory from orders + sales; no heavy IT).

Pricing scales with company size, so you’re not paying for capacity you don’t need.

Ask yourself these questions:

How many connected POS do you have? What is the potential?

Do your retailers ask for replenishment support? Could you name 5–10 who would do a pilot?

Do you work with P&C, Breuninger, GKK or agencies pushing replenishment?

Results from Kunert (https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0tHK3Q0)

9% – 13% – 40%

More turnover – less overstock – less manual work

Credits: Chainbalance

Navigate your challenges with ease

Chainbalance helps you move from reacting to demand toa ctively shaping it. Get our latest strategy paper "The cost of standing still" for free and learn:

Why traditional merchandise management models are quietly expensive.

Why standing still is itself a strategic decision in a volatile market.

How Smart Merchandise Management reframes replenishment from an operational necessity into an economic lever.

Get strategy paper https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0tHHBf0

Implementation at a glance (low lift, fast impact)

What we set up:

Data connection (POS sales, article master, optional EDI/PRICAT) Parameter guardrails (lead times, size curves, min cover) Pilot doors & options (prove value on a small scope) Exception-based approvals (you keep control) Scale (roll-out by door/region/channel)

Time to value: 4–5 weeks for core replenishment & forecasting; additional modules added as needed.

Quick self-assessment: are you ready?

Your replenishment relies on 1-to-1 or min–max rules.

Targets are updated quarterly (or less) and not store × size.

Forecasts live in Excel and don’t fully account for POS over/understock.

Teams spend hours preparing orders after peak weekends.

Non-EDI stores aren’t covered by automated replenishment.

If you ticked more than two, you’ll likely capture quick wins from an automated, AI-based Smart Merchandise Management.

Where to go from here

See your potential: Contact us to get a first demo and see what Smart Merchandise Management can do for you!

Contact us to get a first demo and see what Smart Merchandise Management can do for you! Pilot fast: Start with a small cluster of doors and a few options; prove value in one season.

Start with a small cluster of doors and a few options; prove value in one season. Scale with confidence: Add channels (retail, wholesale, marketplaces) and modules (Smart PO Forecasting, Smart Initial Allocation or more) as you grow.

KPIs are product design for your organization. Design them for sell-out optimization, not internal convenience and pick a solution that adapts to your real world, not the other way around.

Ready to explore the Chainbalance solution? Book a meeting with our experts to discuss how you can profit from Smart Merchandise Management.

Contact us: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0tHHWg0