3D Block Libraries: A 6-Step Guide for Pattern & Fit Teams

Apparel companies rely on blocks (master patterns that are used as a base shape) to create seasonal fashion that customers love.

As more brands shift to a 3D workflow, it is important that blocks follow suit. With a strong 3D block library, brands can take advantage of the many benefits of digital product creation without having to start each style from scratch.

At STITCH we’ve outlined six steps to a successful block digitization project. These best practices will help technical developers, pattern designers, and fit techs avoid double-work and confidently adopt a digital workflow.

Step 1: Pre-Work

Step 2: Establish Desired Outcome

Step 3: Delegate Responsibilities

Step 4: Avatar Selection

Step 5: 3D Kickoff

Step 6: Block Approval

Step 1: Pre-Work

Before implementing a new block system, you’ll first need to understand your company’s current setup. Are patterns created in-house or by vendors? What differentiates a block and a seasonal style? Who has the final approval on blocks? These are just a few of the questions you should be able to answer.

Once you understand the existing process, check the 2D patterns and their physical counterparts for quality and accuracy. This may be the most important part of digitization because what you see in the physical garment will be reflected in a 3D environment.

In-house pattern designers should ensure that blocks are balanced on the body, have sufficient ease for movement, and do not cause any uncomfortable fit issues or poor draping.

If vendors create your 2D patterns, they will need to provide DXF files of those patterns. A DXF is a file type that allows patterns from traditional pattern making softwares to be used in 3D programs. With these DXFs in hand, you can follow the same process as described for approving patterns created in-house.

The most common 3D softwares require that patterns have no seam allowance or shrinkage built in. Other indicators like notches, darts, and internal lines for quilting or pocket placement should be included.

Step 2: Establish Desired Outcome

This step is about goal setting. The desired outcome should contribute to the overall digital transformation goals of the business. It should also be agreed upon by cross-functional partners who will use the 3D styles throughout the value chain.

Potential outcomes may be: “Having our blocks digitized allows 3D designers to ideate faster because they don’t have to design from scratch” or “Vendors use our approved 3D blocks to submit digital prototypes that meet our standards”.

Others could be: “Block reviews run smoother now that we have a digital library instead of a disorganized sample closet” or “Standard trims and branding are included in the 3D blocks because they are essential elements outlined in our brand book”.

In short, when the project is complete, what is the benefit your team and other 3D stakeholders will have realized?

Creating a set of visual standards will help define whether or not the 3D blocks meet that expectation. Keeping the visual standards and end goal in mind will prevent time-consuming situations where 3D block files have to be re-worked due to new requirements or missed expectations.

Step 3: Delegate Responsibilities

Now that you are familiar with the current block library and your end goal, divide up the workload. These questions can guide you in the right direction:

How many product categories need to be digitized?

Will each technical developer or pattern designer stitch their own category’s blocks or part of the total blocks?

Once one team finishes their allotted blocks will they help other teams?

Will we create block variations now (for example the v-neck and crew neck variations of a slim fit t-shirt) or as needed?

Experience has taught us that working in pairs or small groups is effective, as well as matching quick learners of the 3D software with those who struggle. In this way teams share accountability and can help each other continue progressing according to the project timeline.

Step 4: Avatar Selection

Next, choose the right kind of avatar for your 3D goals. Avatars are the 3D model of a body upon which your 3D garments are “dressed”. Aspects to confirm include the avatar’s measurements, visual appearance, and poses to name a few.

If 3D styles are meant to validate fit, an avatar based on your physical fit form may be sufficient. But if the expectation is to use 3D styles for marketing and the avatar only has a single static pose, this might not meet the needs of the marketing department. Adding extra poses could double the timeline for the project because any changes require the 3D garment to be re-dressed on the updated avatar.

Whatever you decide, responsibility for this milestone should be shared among all 3D stakeholders.

Step 5: 3D Kickoff

From there, you can kick off 3D training. Several educational options exist, both from 3D software vendors themselves and from third parties like STITCH. Courses that may be helpful for this type of project include basic training in importing patterns to your 3D software, stitching up garments in the 3D program, and file format, saving, and storage best practices.

Remember that practice and persistence pay off when learning on the job. Start simple and build up difficulty as skills improve. For example t-shirts that have few pattern pieces are great to build comfort in the software before trying more complex garments like outerwear.

Step 6: 3D Block Approval

Once the 3D blocks are done, check them against your visual standards and in comparison to their physical counterparts. Do the blocks meet the needs of other stakeholders as described in earlier steps?

If so, approved blocks can be put in your preferred storage location, whether that be the company server, an external service like the STITCH Hub, or your PLM system.

To wrap up, reflect on the project as a group. Did you achieve the goal set out at the beginning? How will you work differently going forward? Then, celebrate your new 3D block library!