5 Steps to Get Your Online Store Ready for Peak Season

The end of the year is a peak season for fashion retailers. To stay ahead of the competition and close the year strongly, here are the five steps you need to address.

Prepare for incoming traffic

First, you need to make sure your inventory is stocked. There is nothing worse for your business than a frustrated customer finding out their must-have gift is out of stock. Check-in with suppliers now to make sure you’re appropriately stocked, especially for likely gift items. Work on your store load speed and security so it can scale and stay stable while handling the increased demands. You can check this with your ecommerce provider; for the last eight years, BigCommerce has boasted a 99.99% uptime and 100% uptime during the Cyber Week. Test and make sure that your third-party integrations, such as payment solutions, are up-to-date and can support the increased traffic. Don’t add any others at the last minute to avoid potential tech issues.

Create a hassle-free customer experience

Make sure your customer buying journey is as easy and frictionless as possible. This season is perfect to offer personalised experiences to cater to their specific needs, but ensure your navigation and checkout experiences stay effortless. In line with your efforts on speed and customisation, you should optimise your site search to help shoppers find what they need. The same search data you’re using for SEO can give you a boost with your on-site search. Make sure your website’s search results return accurate products; it will not go unnoticed.

Surprise and delight with shipping and fulfilment options

Expand your sales channels to those your customers are the most likely to buy from. You can connect to online marketplaces such as Amazon or update your product catalogue and tag items to sell them on Facebook and Instagram. Your online channels should not mean less attention to your potential brick-and-mortar stores. Make sure you are consistent across online and offline channels. Now might be the right time to offer the option to click-and-collect. It will be a much appreciated touch for customers who are wary of excessive packaging.

Create strategic holiday marketing and promotions

Marketing is often a long-game, so it’s important to plan ahead and get started long before your customers are even thinking about shopping for the holidays. It is especially necessary to plan well in advance in terms of SEO. Adopt additional promotional strategies that engage the customers. You can offer gift cards to upsell at checkout, offer seasonal services such as free gift-wrapping or shipping, or create limited-time offers to add urgency. Regardless of what you invest in — paid search, emailing, content creation such as blogs featuring how to use your products best — make sure they are all aligned with your strategy so you keep control on your budget while showing off how creative you are.