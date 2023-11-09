7 For All Mankind and Chiara Biasi collaborate on an exclusive denim capsule collection

Chiara Biasi, a well-known Italian fashion blogger and influencer with over 4 million followers, has officially partnered with American brand 7 For All Mankind to create a capsule collection that celebrates the brand's core values of innovation and creativity.

A woman with a distinctive, outgoing personality and unique style, Chiara and the leading denim brand have come together to create original and inclusive garments that mirror and respond to the latest fashion trends.

Credits: 7 For All Mankind x Chiara Biasi

The collection features a clean, modern design with a rock-inspired aesthetic that perfectly reflects both the influencer's style and the Brand's identity. This total denim line has a contemporary twist in terms of both design and production, with oversized jeans, cargo pants with ankle belt detailing, trench coats, frayed dresses, alluring tops and shirts with wrist belt detailing. This collection pays homage to the brand's heritage and merges it with Chiara Biasi's trendy charm.

This exciting collaboration blends Chiara's fashion savvy and allure with the Los Angeles style that defines 7 For All Mankind.

The capsule collection I have created with 7 For All Mankind is inspired by my lifelong passion for denim, which has been with me since childhood and accompanies me through every season and occasion, in my everyday life and on all my travels. We have chosen a clean and cool design that reflects my contemporary, rock-inspired aesthetics Chiara Biasi, Influencer

Credits: 7 For All Mankind x Chiara Biasi

We are delighted to be working with Chiara Biasi on this capsule collection. She is a woman with a contemporary identity and contagious energy. Her contribution has given our clothes an even more modern design, incorporating details from her lifestyle Francesca Toninato, Global CEO of 7 For All Mankind

The collection reflects the trend for a personal lifestyle and embodies the aesthetic codes of modern interests. It is designed for people who want to wear clothes that are contemporary and comfortable, stylish yet casual, personal and therefore unique.

The collection will be available online as well as in selected stores and premium retailers from 9 November 2023.