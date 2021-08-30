7 Must-Attend Sessions for Fashion Retailers at ChannelAdvisor Connect

It’s expected that by 2023, almost a quarter of all fashion transactions will happen online.* And this does not include the significant influence that online presence wields on offline sales. Fashion brands and retailers need to be agile, innovative and omnipresent to excel in today’s competitive market.

ChannelAdvisor Connect, the annual e-commerce event, returns virtually this year on the 14-15 September. During this free event, leading brands and retailers will have the opportunity to hear e-commerce insights, digital strategies and dynamic perspectives to help boost growth and strengthen their share of the digital shelf.

Sessions will focus on proven best practices, industry insights and new solutions to help fashion brands navigate the post-pandemic era and thrive in an ever-changing and complex e-commerce landscape.

As a fashion brand or retailer, some must-attend sessions at Connect are:

Opening Keynote from David Spitz: Often hailed as attendee’s favourite session, David will kick off the event with a deep analysis of the current state of e-commerce, looking at the important trends and what to look out for in the months ahead.

The Importance of Quality Product Data: The quality of your product data is a key influencer of your e-commerce advertising performance but it is often overlooked. Investing in healthy, quality product data is utterly vital to succeed in a highly competitive space. Gain strategies to preserve and cultivate clean data that will connect you to channels, consumers and greater profit as your fashion business grows.

Expanding Your E-Commerce Footprint Through New Sales Channels: You’re ready to expand — but what channels would be the best choice to invest in first? Find out how to determine your optimal sales channels for growth. Learn about emerging marketplaces and exciting new options for both first-party and third-party sellers.

From First Click to Last Mile: How to Successfully Manage the Entire Consumer Journey: The buyer’s journey has undergone a significant transformation in the past year. In this session, you’ll walk through the complex purchase pathways consumers engage in and the critical touchpoints with sellers they encounter along the way.

An Honest Conversation About Social Commerce: Social plays a critical role in the consumer journey, particularly for fashion brands. But how do you turn it from an awareness tool to sales channel? Find out the strategies to get social working for you.

The Rise of Retail Media: Why Improving Product Visibility is Critical for Successful Selling: The digital shelf is more crowded than ever. Join this session to learn more about the role of retail media in opportunities to boost visibility on marketplaces and a growing number of retail sites.

Consumer-Centric Strategies for a Successful Q4: With online shopping during the festive period surging in popularity, understanding the latest in the buyer’s journey is more critical than ever to capturing sales. Learn how to structure your Q4 strategies in marketplaces, digital marketing, fulfilment and more to cut through the digital noise, engage consumers and sell your products.