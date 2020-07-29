A&E Gütermann and Burlington brands provide high-performance threads and fabrics for medical applications

Especially in challenging times like these, it shows that every crisis can open up new opportunities. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need for medical protective clothing and special protective equipment, the leading sewing thread manufacturer A&E Gütermann together with the American fabric manufacturer, Burlington, offers a comprehensive product range of high-performance sewing threads and fabrics for complex medical applications. The keyword? ‘ProSafety’.

A&E Gütermann and Burlington together stand for more than 240 years of experience in the development and production of high-performance fabrics and sewing threads. Hand in hand, the two textile manufacturers are setting new standards for the healthcare industry with this comprehensive ProSafety product range. Thanks to this strategic partnership, valuable synergies are being brought together to better serve the market with greater flexibly and expanded resources.

Whether for medical protective clothing or special protective equipment such as head, face and hand protection textiles - ProSafety sewing threads and fabrics are widely used in the healthcare sector and offer maximum protection, performance, durability and comfort for medical staff and patients. A key advantage of Burlington fabrics is that they are reusable, which provides even greater assurance of being available when critical supplies are needed most. Reusable fabrics provide a more responsible, sustainable solution over single use products, reducing the amount of waste going to landfills and minimizing disposal costs.

Jürgen Drescher, Managing Director of A&E Gütermann Europe: ‘In these challenging times, it is important for us to continue to be a reliable and strong partner for our customers with our ProSafety advanced products. As part of Elevate Textiles with over 15,000 employees worldwide, we are pleased for our A&E Gütermann and Burlington brands to share global resources and expertise to support the healthcare industry in the fight against COVID-19’.

In view of the solid market growth in the field of personal protective equipment (PPE), the Group seeks to further expand its activities in this segment. Decades of know-how, worldwide production capacities and a large network of global textile experts make this possible.

About Elevate Textiles

Elevate Textiles offers distinguished global textile brands including American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components. With a global array of premium fabric and thread solutions focused on innovation, sustainability and quality craftsmanship, Elevate and its portfolio brands provide products that surround us every day and in all facets of life. We offer advanced, high quality products and mission critical textile solutions across vast industries including fashion and functional apparel, footwear, military, fire, medical, athletic, automotive, aerospace, outdoor, and other specialty sectors. To learn more about Elevate Textiles and our brands, visit elevatetextiles.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

