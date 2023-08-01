A fish named Fred: Fred in Japan

A fish named Fred is a colorful clothing brand for men who are not afraid to take the stage. At the Fashion World Fair in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 12 and 13, to be exact.

After conquering 35 countries around the world, the brand is finally heading to the land of the rising sun. Preparations for the exhibition in Amsterdam are currently in full swing.

Since our inception, we have been dedicated to providing excellent men's clothing that stands out from the crowd. We are currently looking for an importer or licensing partner with a strong network of wholesale, retail and both online and offline business. Ideally, this partner will have the ability to open a branded store after achieving success in wholesale.

Currently the company has six brand stores, two in Bulgaria and four in the Netherlands, with 65 corners ranging from 20 square meter to 50 square meter in multi-brand stores.

This project is funded by the European Union's Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) and carried out by The Netherlands Enterprise Agency, RVO.

Fred, is not going to Japan alone, by the way. Four other brands are also participating in the mission.

The group, called Brands of the Netherlands, consists of A fish named Fred, XPooos, SINNER, Secrid, Tresanti.

Of course, the mission will only really succeed if they find a distributor in Japan before the show starts.

Those who are interested can contact [email protected] in English.