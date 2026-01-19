A fish named Fred introduces reverse heritage marketing concept

With its series ‘The Lost Tapes’, A fish named Fred is launching an innovative marketing strategy called reverse heritage marketing. The concept was developed by founder and brand builder Rob Schalker. It creates an artificial yet credible history instead of drawing on existing nostalgia.

This is a creative form of "fashiontainment". The project is founded on a fictional band from Los Angeles, supposedly active 40 years ago. The band's history is told retrospectively through short films. These films merge fashion, art, food, and cinema in a world that balances the past and the present. The storylines are closely interwoven with real-world history to enhance authenticity.

Interaction and commercial integration

One episode serves as a tribute to the seven astronauts of the space shuttle Challenger who died on January 28, 1986. For this production, Schalker collaborated closely with the Challenger Center for Space Science Education (Challenger Center) in the US. The proceeds from streaming the accompanying song, ‘Price of the Sun’, will be donated to this foundation. This links fictional storytelling with historical reality.

The project transcends passive consumption by adding an interactive layer. At the end of each week, the audience can influence the story's development via a poll, choosing from four options. According to Schalker, this method offers opportunities for strategic product placement. It allows brands to be organically integrated into the narrative without the impression of traditional advertising.

Strategic added value of a created past

Reverse heritage marketing differs from traditional heritage marketing as it is not limited by an actual past. Brands can acquire a credible position in a constructed culture and era where they were not originally present. Schalker states that this form of storytelling opens a new route for marketing. The focus is on the world in which the product exists, rather than the campaign itself.

In addition to visual content, music provides essential proof of the created reality. Thirty digitally mastered songs have been produced. They will be released weekly as the band's tracks. Schalker is currently in talks with record labels and international television producers to create a contemporary line-up around the band A fish named Fred.

The content is distributed through various channels, including Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, and streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

