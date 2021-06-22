A Fish Named Fred - La Dolce Fretta SS22

ITALIAN RIVIERA - COLOR BLOCK 1.

DELIVERY JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2022

The first color block is inspired by the sunsets at the Italian Riviera. This is the narrow coastal strip that lies between the Ligurian Sea and the mountain chain formed by the Maritime Alps and the Apennines. Those beautiful mountain villages form the base for this collection. Typical florals like the Oleander and olive tree have been the inspiration for unique prints. Deep dark blue tones with lemon yellow shades and warm red tones are dominating in this first drop. In the next pages, you will find key items and multiple possibilities to make a total look.



ITALIAN BAROQUE & SPORTS - COLOR BLOCK 2.

DELIVERY FEBRUARY/MARCH 2022

The second color block is inspired by the Italian baroque. It is well known all around the world and Fred translated this in its rich designs. The color scheme in this delivery is inspired by the Florence cathedral. A close-up from this impressive building is showing different tones of green, pink, and sand. Also, the famous Giro ‘d Italia was a big inspiration and the races with vintage cars have been a source of inspiration. In the next pages, you will find key items and multiple possibilities to make a total look.



