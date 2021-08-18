A Seattle-based tech company launches e-commerce search and trend analysis

Leveraging insight from over 300 billion e-commerce searches, Stackline, a Seattle-based technology company, aims to provide unparalleled visibility into the consumer-driven U.S. economy.

By day, Stackline builds e-commerce tools for many well-known consumer brands and retailers. In July the company launched ‘Trends’, an analytic service of e-commerce search volume that features a definitive ranking of the brands and topics that are growing, declining and emerging in consumer popularity.

“The pandemic undeniably fast-tracked ecommerce adoption, which in turn accelerated the rate at which retail movements take hold and new brand leaders emerge. And yet, having visibility into consumer appetite at the ecommerce search level has been minimal at best,” said Michael Lagoni, founder and CEO of Stackline.

“Trends tackles this problem head-on by providing a comprehensive view of the brands and topics driving purchase intent.”

Stackline Trends is built using proprietary technology that analyzes hundreds of billions of consumer search signals across the largest retail sites, mobile apps and search engines to surface the most popular and fastest-growing consumer brands and retail topics.

A view of the brands and topics successfully capturing consumers’ interest at any given moment

When combined with Stackline’s existing tools, the insights allow brands and retailers to optimise marketing strategies and improve top-of-funnel growth.

How it works

By analysing U.S.-based searches across the largest retail sites, mobile apps, and search engines, Trends provides insights into brands, measuring the volume of consumers searching for retail brands across the internet to help understand full-funnel marketing performance and brand awareness. This provides an inside look at each of the 11,000+ brands tracked in Trends, their search volume, top keywords and popular products.

‘Topics’ analyses how consumer search trends are evolving based on search volume patterns across the online retail landscape. Topics highlight the products and product categories that are growing and declining in popularity in response to real-world circumstances.

For more information and insights visit https://trends.stackline.com/.