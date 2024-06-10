Absolut Cashmere expands global wholesale operations with JOOR

In 2015, French knitwear experts Olivier Criq and Jean-Pascal Candau founded Absolut Cashmere in Paris, quickly turning it into an international brand celebrated for vibrant, oversized cashmere designs. As the brand's popularity soared, managing wholesale operations for its 2,000 global retailers became a challenge. This case study explores how Absolut Cashmere partnered with JOOR, the leading B2B wholesale management platform, to streamline operations and fuel global expansion.

Challenges faced by Absolut Cashmere

With 32 showrooms across 25 countries, Absolut Cashmere faced significant hurdles in coordinating orders and maintaining efficient communication with their global clientele. Manual processes, including sending orders via Excel sheets, were time-consuming and prone to errors. Generating a sales report took a week, and placing an order required a full day of emails. The brand urgently needed a digital solution to manage its growing operations more effectively.

How JOOR transformed Absolut Cashmere’s wholesale operations

Absolut Cashmere turned to JOOR for its advanced technology and vast network of over 620,000 fashion buyers. JOOR’s platform allowed the brand to create visually appealing linesheets and virtual showrooms, enhancing their presentation and client interactions. The ability to display their entire inventory digitally and place orders in real-time significantly improved operational efficiency.

Credits: JOOR

Key benefits and results

Adopting JOOR brought significant improvements to Absolut Cashmere’s operations:

Efficient reporting: Sales report creation time reduced from a week to one minute.

Instant transactions: Real-time order placement at showrooms.

Global coordination: Seamless syncing of orders across 32 showrooms in 25 countries.

Virtual inventory access: Global accessibility to their entire inventory.

Rapid onboarding: New customer records created in just two minutes.

Looking ahead

With plans to expand further, particularly in the US and Asia, Absolut Cashmere views JOOR as a critical partner in achieving their goals. The brand aims for a 20% expansion by 2024, leveraging JOOR’s innovative platform to navigate the competitive fashion landscape.

Final takeaways

Absolut Cashmere’s partnership with JOOR showcases the transformative power of digital solutions in wholesale management. By streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, JOOR has positioned Absolut Cashmere as a global fashion leader. To learn more about how JOOR can revolutionize your wholesale operations, read the full case study.