ACBC: CEO Gio Giacobbe on growth and expansion of the sustainable enterprise

Founded in 2017 by Gio Giacobbe and Edoard Iannuzzi, the sustainable enterprise ACBC has set it their goal “to transform the industry with green innovations”. More concretely, the company offers support for reducing CO2 emissions for labels and companies in the fashion sector, while pushing forward sustainable materials with their namesake responsible sneaker brand. So far, they have worked with over 50 brands, including well-known names such as Missoni, Pink and MSGM.

In the financial year of 2022, the company has increased their EBITDA by 132% in comparison to the previous year. Until 2026, they are envisioning a growth up to 10 million euros in EBITDA. In addition, the company is now also targeting French and American markets, aiming to be a pioneer in sustainability outside of the Italian market as well. On the occasion of their success and expansion, the company has recently inaugurated a new communication, media and PR division. In this interview, CEO Gio Giacobbe gives an insight into the company's development over the past years and shares an ambitious vision for the future of sustainability.

What was the initial motivation behind launching ACBC?

ACBC stands for “Anything Can Be Changed”. Our goal by 2027 is to make at least 1% of the footwear market more sustainable. The value of this market, in fact, in the next four years will reach 530 billion dollars.

The brand was founded in Nov 2017 with “the mindset of 2030”. What was the process of the past five years like?

When we started back in November 2017 the concept of sustainability was only a far away thought or a marketing proposition. It wasn't even considered an asset back then. We still remember discussing with brands about the responsibility of each of us for the environment - but the feedback we received was clear: “We will see…” or “Maybe in the future”. From the beginning on, our mindset was a projection to the year 2030 when sustainability would be a top pillar for each company. So we shared our vision with all the fashion, luxury and sportswear brands we got in contact with. And now, our story is telling us that we were right… Even if we are just in 2023 now, we see that sustainability is becoming an official asset these days and we are proud to say that ACBC has been playing a major role in this vision on an international level.

What is the role of research and development and Carbon Footprint Analysis in the overhaul of current business models to more sustainable ones?

ACBC believes in having an analytic approach to sustainability in order to not leave anything to assumption or personal interpretation. With the Paris Agreement which declared the reduction of the carbon footprint until 2030, sustainability has become a real international target to achieve. ACBC uses the GreenHouse Gas Protocol to calculate CO2 impact on every product or project we do with brands or companies. When there is a special need we also take the product through an LCA (Life Cycle Assessment). Research and development is the core of ACBC - in fact we have launched several patents on the market such as FreeBio, an alternative to animal leather with a certified responsible input up to 70%, and BeyondPlastic, a plastic alternative that is 100% bio-based. We have also launched the first and only 100% biodegradable high heel for women's shoes.

ACBC sneaker Credits: ACBC, courtesy of the brand

ACBC has just closed their financial year of 2022 with an increased EBITDA of 132% compared to the previous year. What are some key factors that made this growth feasible?

The first key factor is linked to the B2B consultancy service for companies (today we have 56 partnerships) in the fashion sector for services such as the transformation of products from standard to more responsible, reducing the impact of CO2 and giving new value to old stock goods. The second, however, is linked to the B2C area, with the responsible sneaker brand ACBC.

ACBC is now planning to target the French and American markets as well. What do you hope to achieve by the end of the next financial year in these new markets?

By the end of 2024, we will certainly open one office in France and one in the United States. Our mission is to change the 1% of the global footwear market - so our idea is to replicate what we have done in Italy for more than 56 brands in other countries as well. We are already working with French and American brands for projects that will see the light in January 2024… You will see some great corporations in the future with more and more international brands!

Next to offering concrete support to third parties in terms of CO2-reduction, ACBC also produces their own shoes, made from alternative leather. How is FreeBio, ACBC’s patented leather alternative, different from other leathers on the market?

First of all we would like to say that ACBC is not against animal leather as long as it comes from a certified supply chain and has had strictly vegetable tanning processes. FreeBio™ by ACBC is a family of leather alternative technologies with responsible inputs derived from recycled polymers, bio-based and mineral fillers. All products of the FreeBioTM family are free of ingredients derived from animals. In particular, responsible materials are combined with a PU binder to guarantee performance and, most importantly, durability.

ACBC’s collaboration portfolio mainly comprises well-known fashion and accessory brands. Are you interested in entering other industries as well?

Yes, we are interested in entering the food and hospitality industries.

Fast-forward to 2030: What is ACBC up to?

ACBC is on a mission to change the 1% of the global footwear industry, making it more sustainable one step at a time. Nothing will stop us - are you ready to change the world?

Gio Giacobbe, CEO of ACBC Credits: ACBC, courtesy of the brand