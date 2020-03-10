Accessories boost sales at Marni as turnover jumps to 170m euros

Italian luxury house Marni closed 2019 with turnover of 170 million euros, buoyed by a strong demand for its accessories, which accounts for 58 percent of its total sales.

Often regarded as the designer’s designer, Marni’s subtle and subversive creations have always charted their own course with its unique visual language and graphic rigor.

The brand was founded in 1994 by Consuelo Castiglioni together with her husband Gianni, selling a majority stake in 2013 to OTB, which then acquired 100 percent of the capital in 2015. In 2016, Francesco Risso was appointed creative director, a role previously held by Castiglioni.

In 2019 Marni’s retail network saw 8 new openings, including a flagship in Tokyo in Omotesando and Maximiliastrasse in Munich.

Marni is a subsidiary of the OTB group, which also includes the brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Amiri and the staff International and Brave Kid companies. In 2019 the Italian group recorded a turnover of 1.53 billion euros, with an increase of 6.4 percent in comparison to 2018.

Image: Marni SS20, courtesy