Adidas announces Peloton partnership

German sporting giant Adidas has announced a new partnership with fitness stationary bike Peloton.

The indoor exercise bike with online streaming classes has become increasingly popular since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Peloton stated it has 4.4 million-plus active users as of January 2021, with revenue exceeding one billion dollars.

A new Peloton Bike+ retails for $2,495, while the original Peloton bike costs $1,895. Peloton subscribers additionally pay $39 per month to sync workout classes to their Peloton equipment.

No further details of the partnership have emerged, with Aimee Arana, general manager of global training for Adidas, stating in a press release: “I’m proud to announce our partnership with Peloton, the leading interactive fitness platform. Together we see great potential to surprise and delight our highly engaged communities by multiplying the power of both brands in a number of exciting ways.”

“Our shared values around well-being, inclusivity, and community provide an incredible foundation, and we look forward to bringing these brands together.”

Peloton is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. Peloton recently announced plans to expand into Australia.