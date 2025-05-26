Adidas faces consumer data breach

Adidas has warned consumers of a potential breach of data. The sportswear giant told Reuters that an “unauthorised external party” had garnered certain consumer data via a third-party customer service provider.

In a statement to the media outlet, Adidas said: “We immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts.”

It added: “Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers.”

The breached data mainly included contact information related to customers that had previously contacted its customer service office. The company affirmed that no passwords or credit card data had been taken.

Adidas is now one of a number of global brands and retailers to have been impacted by a rising number of cyber attacks within the fashion industry and beyond.

The influx of incidents had seemingly begun with British department store Marks & Spencer, which was hit by a breach in April that forced it to temporarily pause its online e-commerce sales and bring part of its operations offline.

This was followed by similar incidents at luxury retailer Harrods, UK supermarket chain Co-Op and French label Dior, which in May confirmed that an “unauthorised” party had accessed “some data”, yet no financial information was said to have been taken.