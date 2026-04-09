AI can help fashion brands grow internationally, but only if it solves the right problems

AI is advancing faster than most ecommerce operating models can absorb. As brands expand internationally, many are layering AI tools onto fragmented systems, creating new points of complexity rather than resolving the underlying ones that directly impact conversion, cost and customer experience.

The opportunity is not just applying AI, but rethinking how global commerce is operated – bringing payments, compliance, localisation, logistics and customer experience into a more connected system.

At ESW, we’re already doing this for brands as they scale internationally – solving this underlying complexity across payments, localisation, compliance and logistics, and translating that into measurable commercial returns.

Until now, most AI applications in ecommerce have focused on supporting decisions; improving product discovery, personalisation or customer interactions.

That has value, but it largely optimises the visible layer of ecommerce – not the infrastructure that determines whether a transaction succeeds or fails.

This is why many brands see marginal gains from AI – because the underlying friction in payments, localisation and fulfilment remains unchanged.

Agentic AI represents a shift towards systems that can act autonomously – systems designed to learn from data, adapt to changing conditions and execute decisions in real time across multiple parts of the ecommerce journey. In other words, AI moves from advising humans to actively running critical parts of the commerce engine. This has clear implications for fashion brands.

Checkout is one example. Consumer preferences vary significantly by market, from payment methods to fraud dynamics. Instead of relying on static configurations, agentic systems can continuously adjust checkout flows to improve conversion and reduce risk.

This replaces periodic optimisation with continuous, market-specific execution – something most internal teams cannot realistically maintain at scale.

Applied within a coordinated operating model, like ESW’s, this intelligence enables more predictable performance market by market, without forcing brands into rigid systems.

Similarly, in areas such as returns – where cost and customer experience are closely linked – AI can help optimise routing decisions, balancing speed, cost and resale potential.

When applied effectively, this approach delivers tangible results by removing friction across the customer journey. In one case, a global fashion brand moved from a fragmented setup to a more intelligent, localised model, improving payment acceptance, aligning pricing and duties at checkout, and reducing delivery uncertainty. The result was a step-change in performance: order volumes increase by 60 percent within the first month. At the same time, average order values rose by over 50 percent, while checkout conversion improved by double digits. Those gains were sustained over time, demonstrating the long-term impact of a system-level approach.

A practical industry perspective: how agentic AI is applied in global ecommerce

Eoin Greene, Chief Technology Officer at ESW, explains how brands are moving from AI experimentation to real-world execution, and what it takes to make global ecommerce perform at scale.

What impact is AI having on global ecommerce right now, and how do you see you this developing into the future?

“AI has been around for a while, but most of what brands have implemented so far sits on the surface; recommendations, chatbots, bits of automation. That’s useful, but it doesn’t solve the core problem. While its full impact has not yet been realised, AI is fundamentally changing what customers expect from their online ecommerce experience in how they research and find the best product or solution for their needs.

“For companies, the real challenge in global ecommerce is complexity. You’ve got different payment methods, different regulations, and different logistics models across every market. That’s where global commerce breaks down. AI becomes increasingly valuable when it can operate across that full system – not just support decisions but actually make and execute them.”

How does this translate into measurable performance improvements?

“When you get the operating model right, the impact is immediate. We’ve seen brands increase order volumes by 60 percent within the first month. Order values up over 50 percent. Conversion up double digits. Those are meaningful numbers.

“What’s often overlooked is that these gains come from removing friction customers were already experiencing – friction that brands typically don’t see in aggregate reporting.

“And it’s not just a spike. The performance holds because the technology keeps learning and adapting. That’s the difference between automation and something that’s actually intelligent.”

What does this mean for fashion brands trying to scale internationally?

“For fashion brands, customer trust is built or lost in the details. Is checkout familiar? Is pricing clear? Are duties handled properly? Does the delivery and returns experience match what the brand promises?

“Luxury and premium brands, in particular, underestimate how quickly poor localisation erodes brand equity in new markets.

“As brands scale internationally, the challenge is ensuring these elements operate as a single coordinated system. Payments, compliance, logistics and experience need to operate as one system, while still reflecting the brand customers expect.”

What differentiates this approach from more standardised solutions?

“A lot of solutions try to simplify global ecommerce. They standardize everything so it’s faster to deploy. That works up to a point. But if you’re a fashion brand, you can’t compromise on experience or localisation. That is where conversion and margin come from.

“The bigger issue is how AI is being applied. Many retailers are layering AI on top of fragmented systems, and AI that sits on top of complex, siloed operations won’t be as effective as it could be if everything were more aligned.

“The difference this approach brings is structural. AI embedded within the operating model behaves fundamentally differently from AI layered on top – it can coordinate execution across payments, compliance, logistics and experience.

“That’s what enterprise brands require as they scale.”

From AI potential to commercial outcomes

As AI adoption matures, the focus for fashion brands is shifting from experimentation to execution.

The focus now is how AI is applied to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes across markets.

For enterprise brands, that means looking beyond individual tools and asking whether the systems behind international ecommerce can scale without compromising brand experience, margin or control.

Agentic AI represents a significant step in this direction. By enabling systems to operate across the full complexity of global commerce, it allows brands to improve performance while maintaining control over brand experience.

Ultimately, success in international ecommerce comes down to a small number of factors: driving revenue, managing cost and protecting the brand.

AI delivers against all three when it is embedded across payments, localisation, compliance, logistics and returns, not treated as a standalone layer.

For fashion leaders, the implication is clear: the competitive advantage will not come from adopting AI faster, but from applying it where it fundamentally changes how the business performs.