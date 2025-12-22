AI in fashion: How Playar uses XR and AI for immersive experiences and storyliving

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the fashion industry. While some companies are waiting, others are taking bold steps forward.

For the ‘AI in Fashion’ series, FashionUnited speaks with Justin-Caine Cavanas, XR and AI lead at Playar, a company specialising in immersive experiences.

1. Who are you and what do you do?

I am Justin-Caine Cavanas, XR and AI lead at Playar in Antwerp-Berchem. I have been working in the immersive sector for six years, connecting technology with emotional experiences.

Playar develops XR experiences for mobile devices; headsets; smartglasses and AR mirrors . We also create webAR, digital activations and next-gen AI videos. Additionally, we work with CGI, 3D animations and fake-out-of-home content. Our cross-platform approach is what sets us apart. What is an Augmented Reality Mirror? Cavanas: “An AR mirror, or smart mirror, blends a standard digital screen with augmented reality technology to deliver an interactive, immersive experience. It overlays digital content onto a user’s real-time reflection, seamlessly integrating virtual and physical worlds together. This lets users personally see the changes made to them, interact with digital elements, and make more calculated decisions in an exciting way."

Playar has now developed around one thousand immersive experiences for major names such as Gucci, Tiffany’s, Samsung, Lego and Coca-Cola. We have also worked with smaller brands, cultural and educational projects and government institutions.

I oversee these collaborations, ensuring the process runs smoothly and that the quality and style of our experiences align with the brand's expectations.

For example, we developed a social AR experience for the Dior flagship store in New York. Visitors scan a QR code on the façade and see the store come to life in a gingerbread style during the festive season, complete with a digital billboard. Even Monsieur Dior steps out of a taxi and appears on your screen. You can click on various elements for more information about the New Look dress or the Lady Dior handbag, for instance.

In a large shopping centre in Hong Kong, we set up an AR mirror photobooth experience for Burberry. Visitors received personalised product advice through a series of questions and took a photo home with them at the end.

2. What does an immersive experience offer brands?

Our core philosophy is storyliving instead of storytelling. Rather than being passive spectators, we make people active participants in a story. This makes experiences more memorable and creates a genuine emotional impact. This is important at a time when attention is scarce and traditional 2D marketing (TV, desktop, mobile) is losing its impact. Just as there was a shift from desktop to mobile years ago, I now see a shift from mobile to spatial. The fact that XR and AI are increasingly integrated into brands' media strategies confirms this. It is no longer seen merely as a nice extra.

AR product presentations also have a commercial impact, as research confirms. Customers buy faster (Shopify: +94 percent conversion) and return fewer products (Ikea: -40 percent). This is because they can experience the product better before purchasing.

Despite this, for us, the real magic lies in the experience. I was at Harrods in London to set up the AR experience and observe the interactions. I saw people gasp in amazement or break into a smile in front of the mirror. I find those reactions powerful because they show you can evoke emotion. This is something often lost in our daily, screen-dominated lives, as we have become somewhat desensitised by the constant flood of information.

3. What’s next for the XR and AI momentum?

High-end brands see that it works. XR can make fashion more special and experience-oriented. Through AR extensions and digital hybrids, clothing is not just worn but experienced, making the product and the experience inextricably linked.

Fashion is also playing an increasingly important role in games like Roblox and Fortnite. AR allows brands to present their collections in new ways and engage consumers playfully.

I am most excited about the new XR and AI technologies and the shift that is already underway. With new consumer glasses that look 'normal' enough to wear on the street, like those from Meta and Snapchat, XR is becoming more commonplace and accessible. I believe the next two to three years will see a major shift in how people experience and interact with digital content. This offers huge opportunities for luxury, entertainment and hospitality.

With the rise of AI, I also see enormous new possibilities, especially in the area of personalisation. Think of virtual stylists, AI agents that shop on behalf of the customer or concepts like the Fashion Passport from Contourlab. This could completely change the customer journey.

At the same time, AI also brings challenges. Major fashion houses like Dior, Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton depend on their accumulated expertise, talent and brand identity. AI must not trivialise this. Brands should use it to enhance their vision, not to create it.

Technology is a tool, not an identity. In an era where machines can now design, personalise and sell, it is crucial to preserve the human element of fashion.

4. What challenges do you face in your work?

Working with innovative technology means constantly adapting. Every few weeks there is an update, a new tool or a new platform.

We also find it is sometimes more difficult to sell XR projects in Belgium, as people tend to be more conservative. Moreover, XR remains an abstract concept for many. Clear visualisations, mock-ups and storyboards help to bridge this gap.

Tight deadlines are often a challenge. For instance, the Dior Spectacles experience for Snapchat’s crafted for luxury event in Paris had to be delivered in just 2.5 to three weeks. This required quick decision-making, creative flexibility and close collaboration.

One of our greatest successes is our team itself. We have a work culture that allows us to combine high speed and quality, think flexibly and continuously improve. We are very proud of that.

5. Finally, do you have any advice for readers who are working with or want to start working with XR and AI?

One: Don't do something with AI just because you feel you have to join the buzz. The most powerful projects start with human questions. How do customers feel? What is missing from their experience? Where is the friction? What do they really need?

Two: Dare to start small. If the overpromises of the metaverse have taught us anything, it's that experiences don't always have to be grand and compelling. A small experience that truly works and resonates with people is better than a large, technically impressive project that is emotionally empty. Build something that you are enthusiastic about, that the team supports and that real people will benefit from.

Technology only succeeds when people forget it is technology and simply experience it as magic. The AR mirror at Harrods is a perfect, low-threshold application for fashion and in-store experiences. The consumer stands in front of it and it just works.

BACKGROUND Trend: from storytelling to storyliving in the luxury segment The Future Laboratory also predicts that luxury brands are moving from traditional, static brand narratives to multi-sensory, emotionally immersive storyliving. The London-based market and trend agency shared this during a Future Forecast 2026 webinar on December 4. “As consumers in the luxury segment prioritise connection over aspiration, brands are evolving from static storytelling to emotional, immersive storyliving. Sound, scent and texture are the new materials of luxury, extending craftsmanship into emotional and multi-sensory realms,” said Rose Coffey, senior foresight analyst at The Future Laboratory. “These shifts show a sector redefining exclusivity through participation. The essence of luxury no longer lies in possession, but in presence. Storytelling, heritage and authentication are the main pillars in this.

