Akeneo survey finds generational divides in sustainability expectations and shopping behaviour

Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) leader, today announces new findings from its latest PX Pulse Survey, revealing generational differences in how consumers engage with sustainability information and how it impacts trust and purchasing decisions. The survey found consequential gaps between age groups on key sustainability questions, underscoring the need for brands to tailor product experiences to generational expectations.

Millennials Lead in Sustainability Engagement

Millennials stand out as the most proactive group when it comes to seeking sustainability information from brands and retailers, with 47% saying brands should clearly and proactively communicate environmental impact – and an additional 28% say brands should provide it when asked. Nearly half of Millennial respondents indicated a rising interest in sustainability and recommerce options, and this group also demonstrates the strongest tendency to act on sustainability information when making purchase decisions, with 26% saying missing sustainability information would stop them from making a purchase. Additionally, 39% of Millennials say missing information about product materials would prevent them from making a purchase.

Gen Z Driving Rise in Recommerce

When it comes to resale and recommerce shopping trends, Gen Z is leading the pack, with 16% saying availability of recommerce or resale options is the most important factor when it comes to shopping sustainably. Half of Gen Z respondents also said their interest in recommerce has increased over the past year and 25% say their interest in sustainability has also increased. While this is on par with Millennials, 31% of Gen Z expects brands to provide resale options, compared to only 18% of Millennials. These trends demonstrate that recommerce trends like thrifting and resales aren’t just fads; they have staying power that brands need to consider when thinking about providing consumers sustainable options, especially younger generations. Regardless of whether they are buying brand new or refurbished, brands still need to ensure they are delivering strong and detailed product experiences to consumers.

Boomers Trust in Transparency

When it comes to transparency, Baby Boomers place the most trust in brands that share transparent supply chain and sustainability details. While 21% of Boomers say they do not prioritise sustainability information specifically when shopping (compared to only 4% of Millennials and 6% of Gen Z who do not prioritise), 64% say strong supply chain transparency increases their trust with a brand.

Implications for Brands and Retailers

“As sustainability becomes increasingly integral to the consumer journey, understanding how different generations interpret and act on sustainability information is critical,” said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. “Organising and enriching product data with sustainability insights, and communicating it transparently and proactively, not only meets consumer expectations but gives brands a strategic advantage in an increasingly values-driven marketplace.”

The PX Pulse survey results illustrate how structured, accessible sustainability information within product data, including environmental impact, supply chain origins and recommerce availability, plays a pivotal role in shaping consumer behaviour across generations.

To learn more about Akeneo or its products, please visit www.akeneo.com. To view the full data and infographic, click here.