AllSaints signs global fragrance license deal with Revlon

London - AllSaints Retail Ltd. has signed a new global fragrance license deal with Revlon Inc, as it continues to expand its products categories. The contemporary British brand will launch its first fragrance collection with the leading global beauty company this fall.

The new exclusive license agreement sees Revlon develop, market and distribute fragrances and ancillary products for AllSaints across the globe. “We are proud to partner with an industry leader, Revlon, to launch the AllSaints fragrance collection,” said William Kim, CEO of AllSaints in a statement. “Revlon’s strategic approach is perfectly aligned with our brand vision and global growth focus,” he added. “As a brand, AllSaints is recognised globally for its fashion-forward, contemporary, Ready-to-Wear and bag collections and we look forward to creating a fragrance collection with Revlon which embodies these attributes."

Established in 1994, AllSaints has grown into an international fashion brand, with more than 3,000 employees across 31 countries. Known for its iconic leather biker jackets, the label has been branching out into other product categories over the years, launching its debut full handbag collection back in 2015. “We are thrilled to partner with AllSaints, and strive to translate their unique perspective on fashion to the world of scent,” added Serge Jureidini, President, Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and Fragrances at Revlon. “AllSaints’ impressive footprint and customer-centric mindset is perfectly aligned with Revlon’s strategy and our focus to accelerate our global business.”

The new deal comes not long after AllSaints signed a licensing agreement with Global Brands Group to expand its accessories range, starting with its autumn/winter 2018 collection.

Photo: Courtesy of AllSaints