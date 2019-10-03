Alvanon boosts global team with new director level European appointment

Leading global apparel technology company Alvanon has announced the appointment of Ton Wiedenhoff to executive director, Europe. Ton Wiedenhoff will lead Alvanon’s European team, with responsibility for the business development and support of key apparel retail, brand and sourcing clients. He will also work closely with MOTIF, Alvanon’s online continual e-learning platform, to help client companies connect their apparel industry professionals to the skills and expertise they need to succeed in the digital age.

With over 30 years of proven industry experience in supply chain organisation and integration, Ton Wiedenhoff has an outstanding record in helping apparel and brand clients optimise product quality, supply chain efficiencies and speed to market while achieving strategic sustainability and transparency objectives.

As Ton Wiedenhoff explained: “For many years I have been aware that Alvanon has invested significantly in developing and delivering the most advanced and proven digital innovations to help its clients achieve their product, supply chain, professional development, sustainability and business ambitions.” He added: “I am delighted to be part of this extraordinarily talented and successful global consultancy team and look forward to helping Alvanon’s clients effect real and necessary change to their people, product and processes in this digital age.”

Prior to Alvanon, he founded Wiedenhoff Consultancy, where he advised branded and non-branded garment importers and producers on sustainable integration, including Corporate Social Responsibility, and waste management, efficient supply chain organisation, quality management and transparency. He is also a contracted project manager for the International Apparel Federation, IAF. Previously, he was chief operating officer, managing partner and purchasing director of Dutch Brand House International BV managing brands Falcon Sportswear and Sjeng Sports, operating in Asia and Northern Europe.

Previously, he co-founded Falcon International where, in addition to product development, sourcing, financial and logistics roles, he was responsible for the implementation of sustainable initiatives, like ‘Fair Wear Foundation’. He has also held senior purchasing, business development and management roles for K. Swiss Fashion International and Global Fashion Group. He started his career in the garment industry at the Borneo Sumatra Trading Company with Borsumij Wehry in Germany.

Ton Wiedenhoff is based in the Netherlands and has a BA in Commercial Economics from the HAN University of Applied Sciences in Amhem. In addition to Dutch, he speaks fluent English and German.