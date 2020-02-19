Alvanon fit forms feature on latest Netflix fashion series

Leading global fashion-tech company Alvanon , has announced that its AlvaForm fit mannequins will feature in Netflix’s latest original series, ‘Next in Fashion’, a competition dedicated to finding the next big name in design. The series will start streaming on Netflix from January 29th 2020.

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ competition will give some of the best and most innovative ‘undiscovered’ design talent an opportunity to become the next big name in fashion. Alvanon has donated 35 fit forms* to the series including 31 women’s (US 2-20/EU 32-50) and four men’s (US 36-38/EU 46-48). The forms represent a ‘real’ spectrum of body shapes and sizes that will help contestants fit their designs, quickly and accurately, allowing them to focus on the challenges.

Co-hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France, of Queer Eye fame, and global style icon Alex Chung, ‘Next in Fashion’ begins with 18 designers facing a series of challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the world of fashion.

The Contestants: Adolfo Sanchez, Claire Davis, Angel Chen, Minju Kim, Ashton Hirota, Marco Morante, Charles Lu, Angelo Cruciani, Daniel Fletcher, Carli Pearson, Hayley Scanlan, Julian Woodhouse, Isaac Saqib, Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez, Kianga “Kiki” Peterson, Farai Simoyi-Agbede, Lorena Saravia Butcher, Narresh Kukreja

Guest Judges: Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, “Dao”- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, and Tommy Hilfiger.

*Alvanon fit forms are based on real human anatomy, created with an understanding of pattern making and garment production in mind, to help brands, designers and companies ensure their products achieve the best possible fit. PHOTO: Netflix, Next In Fashion

About Alvanon

Alvanon is a fashion-tech company, focused on the body and its application and implications in the apparel industry. It has developed a unique and innovative body data-driven approach, with a consumer-scanning element, to solving the challenges of sizing and fit inherent in the fashion industry.

Since 2001, it has dedicated itself to body shape data research and has gathered more than 1.5 million body scans in 30+ countries, most recently, in China, Colombia, Costa Rica and the US. Combined with its deep apparel knowledge, this has allowed Alvanon to develop thousands of fit standards for hundreds of brands globally.