Amazon launches creative grants in UK for underserved communities

Marketplace giant Amazon has launched a new initiative designed to help support underserved creative communities in the UK. The Regional Creatives Fund offers grants of up to 30,000 pounds to charities looking to pursue creative ambitions.

While the project is open to organisations backing the fashion industry, it is also welcomes those supporting individuals looking to break into music, film, advertising and other creative sectors.

Alongside funding, the initiative will further provide pro-bono upskilling programmes for chosen charities, including work experience, digital training and mentoring from Amazon’s network of industry professionals.

The programme is available to charities that are currently running programmes focused on upskilling people from underserved communities. They will be selected by an independent judging panel made up of senior leaders from Amazon and local creative organisations.

Up to 30,000 pounds may be offered to individual organisations that meet the criteria, while 100,000 pounds is available for consortiums.

The programme’s launch comes on the back of news that Amazon is planning to invest 40 billion pounds in the UK market. Next to new fulfilment centres and London offices, the company is looking to create “thousands of new permanent, full-time jobs” across the region.