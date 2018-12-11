Amazon restricts its Swiss offering

Online platform Amazon will soon stop supplying Switzerland via its website Amazon.com. The reason is a change in value-added tax law, which will come into force in January.

With the new legislation, the Swiss government aims to put domestic and foreign mail order companies on an equal footing. Until now, the import tax for deliveries to Switzerland has been abolished at a value of 65 Swiss francs or less. From the beginning of 2019, however, mail order companies with a turnover of more than 100,000 Swiss francs will also have to pay tax on these shipments.

Amazon will continue serving its customers from Switzerland via some of its European websites as there is no dedicated Swiss website yet. “As a result of changes to Swiss VAT laws on 1st January 2019, we will focus on shipping to Switzerland from our five European stores (amazon.co.uk, amazon.de,amazon.fr, amazon.it and amazon.es)", the online retailer said in an e-mail to FashionUnited.