American Exchange Group acquires White Mountain Footwear

Women’s footwear brand White Mountain has been acquired by American Exchange Group, a multi-division industry leader in accessories design, manufacturing, and wholesale.

The acquisition comes a year after American Exchange Group acquired luxury comfort footwear brand Aerosoles in January 2022 and is part of its ongoing strategy for significant growth by delivering trend, quality, and accessible designs to a wide range of consumers.

In a statement, American Exchange Group said that it plans to “integrate and leverage the solid structure, sourcing and manufacturing capabilities, management and execution” that has made White Mountain so successful over the last forty years with the Aerosoles brand. Together, the two companies will expand distribution channels and introduce White Mountain Footwear and its sister footwear brand Cliffs to a diverse range of categories and audiences.

Alen Mamrout, chief executive of American Exchange Group, said: "I have been truly impressed with White Mountain's experienced executive leadership team and their long, dedicated, tenured staff that has supported the brand's growth over many years. I look forward to seeing them bring that success, commitment and enthusiasm to Aerosoles.”

Robert Geller, chief revenue officer at White Mountain Footwear, added: "We are excited to be part of American Exchange Group! White Mountain has a long tradition of providing our customers top quality and fashion footwear at great values.

“This acquisition will unlock a lot of value and we are looking forward to carrying on the forty-year tradition of the White Mountain brand under new ownership. Teaming up with American Exchange Group will allow us to grow and expand our business, add additional product categories and leverage synergies.”

White Mountain is currently sold at Macy's, DSW, Kohl's, Boscov's, Amazon, Famous Footwear, and Shoe Carnival.