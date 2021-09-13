American Marie Claire to cease print publication

When in May publishing giant Hearst sold the US edition of Marie Claire magazine to Future Media, the UK publisher of the magazine, it didn’t foreshadow a cease in printing.

Until then Marie Claire had been jointly owned with Hearst, who offered an explanation as to why it was offloading the publication as “the partners believe the brand would be better served by a single owner.”

Four months later, after 27 years of print, Marie Claire will become an online only edition. “As the brand and media landscape continues to evolve, we plan to produce ambitious features, gorgeous portfolios, and sharp commentary in the way that makes the most sense for our readers—which means continuing to invest in and grow our digital experiences and publishing special print issues at key moments in the year,” editor in chief Sally Holmes said in a statement.

Marie Claire print subscribers will receive a copy of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, another fashion publication owned by Hearst, for the remainder of their subscription terms said the New York Post.

Figures from Alliance for Audited Media show circulation fell from 1.1 million three years ago to 900,000 during the pandemic.

At the time of acquisition Future Media said: “Following our acquisition of this iconic brand, we’re going to take some time to really understand how best we can reflect the needs of our existing and potential audience. We envisage a strong focus on our digital platforms as we expand the brand into new and exciting territories.”