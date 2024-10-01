Ann Taylor and Loft return to Canada through Centric Brands partnership

KnitWell Group brands Ann Taylor and Loft have struck up a new agreement with Centric Brands that will see them make a return to Canada through exclusive retail partner, Hudson’s Bay.

The womenswear labels exited the region in 2020 after their former parent company, Ascena, filed for bankruptcy in the US.

Now under new ownership, Ann Taylor and Loft will be returning to Canada in the form of 90 ‘shop-in-shop’ concepts – 30 for Ann Taylor and 60 for Loft – with the roll out having already begun on September 24. The brands will also be available via Hudson’s Bay online platform, The Bay.

In a release, Deirdre FitzGerald, president of international for KnitWell Group, said the company was thrilled with the partnerships, noting that Canada was a “very important market” for the two brands.

Regarding Centric Brands and Hudson’s Bay, FitzGerald continued: “They are both best in class organisations, and Ann and Loft are two incredible, well-known brands with a loyal following in Canada. Together, we are creating a powerful new way to bring these brands to life and engage with new and existing customers.”

In his own statement, Brent Unger, president of Centric Brands Canada, said: “We believe that customers deserve access to great brands and product wherever they may call home, so we have made it our mission to create connections across the globe, and this partnership is another outstanding example.

“Hudson’s Bay and Ann Taylor and Loft are an incredible match that will create a unique and wonderful opportunity for the Canadian customer.”