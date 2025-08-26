Apparel companies reporting sales and profit drops in Q2 2025

This article is part of the Q2 2025 apparel industry report.

Report index:

Based on the financial reports published in the second quarter of 2025, a summary of the companies that reported a decline in sales or profit.

Luxury slowdown and mid-market pressures fuel sales declines

The second quarter of 2025 has revealed a challenging landscape for numerous fashion and luxury companies, with many reporting significant sales declines. The trend reflects a broader market correction, particularly within the luxury segment, which is grappling with softer demand in key regions like Asia and the Americas. Concurrently, mid-market apparel and footwear brands are facing intense pressure from cautious consumer spending and ongoing strategic realignments. The results underscore a period of volatility where even established players are not immune to macroeconomic headwinds and shifting consumer priorities.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the companies that saw their revenues contract during the period.

Luxury conglomerates and heritage brands

The high-end of the market experienced a notable slowdown, with several major groups and brands reporting negative growth as the post-pandemic boom continued to normalise.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton: The world’s largest luxury group reported a four% decline in revenue for the first half of the year, falling to 39.8 billion euros. The crucial fashion and leather goods division saw a more pronounced nine% sales drop in the second quarter.

Sportswear and footwear

The sportswear and footwear sectors also faced headwinds, with some major players reporting downturns.

Puma SE: The German sportswear company reported an 8.3% drop in sales at current exchange rates in the second quarter, prompting it to issue a profit warning and convert its previous profit forecast into an expected loss for the year.

Mid-market apparel and accessories

The mid-market segment proved particularly vulnerable to economic pressures, with several brands reporting sales contractions.

Aeffe S.p.A.: The parent company of Moschino and Alberta Ferretti reported a 23.2% decrease in consolidated revenues to 61.7 million euros for the first quarter, reflecting a general slowdown across both wholesale and retail channels.

Insolvencies and restructuring

The challenging market conditions led to several companies entering insolvency proceedings, signalling severe financial distress.