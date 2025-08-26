Executive summary list of apparel companies’s results Q2 2025

This article is part of the Q2 2025 apparel industry report.

Based on the reports published in or about the second quarter of 2025, here is a summary of the performance of individual companies:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/26, the US apparel company reported a record sales increase of 8% to nearly 1.1 billion dollars, driven by a 22% rise in its Hollister division. However, higher costs led to a 29% decline in net profit to 80.4 million dollars, prompting the company to lower its full-year operating margin and earnings per share forecasts.

Adanola The British athleisure brand secured a significant minority investment from Story3 Capital Partners, which valued the company at 530 million dollars. The funding is intended to accelerate global growth, particularly in the US market, and support an expansion of its product categories and retail presence.

Adidas AG The German sportswear giant reported a currency-adjusted sales increase of eight% to 5.95 billion euros for the second quarter. Operating profit improved by 57.7% to 546 million euros due to fewer discounts and lower costs. However, the company did not raise its full-year forecast, citing uncertainty around US customs policies, which led to a share price decline.

Aeffe Spa The Italian fashion group, which owns Moschino and Alberta Ferretti, saw consolidated revenues for the first quarter fall by 23.2% to 61.7 million euros. The slowdown impacted both wholesale and retail channels, resulting in a negative EBITDA of 1.5 million euros and a widened net loss of 10.1 million euros.

Allbirds Inc. The US footwear provider continued its strategic transformation by signing new distribution agreements for markets in Southern Europe, as well as Central and South America. This move is part of its plan to shift international sales activities to local partners to achieve long-term growth.

Alpargatas S.A. The parent company of Havaianas reported an eight% revenue growth for its flagship brand in the second quarter, reaching 1.09 billion reais, despite a planned 6% decrease in sales volume. Profitability improved, with Europe showing an 18% revenue increase and the US a 42% rise. The company also proposed a capital reduction of 850 million reais to enhance its capital structure.

Amer Sports, Inc. The Finnish group, parent to Arc’teryx and Salomon, reported a strong second quarter with revenue increasing 23% to 1.24 billion dollars. Profitability saw a significant boost, with gross margin expanding to 58.5% and adjusted operating profit rising 130 percent. Consequently, the company raised its full-year guidance for revenue, margin, and earnings per share.

Anta Sports Products Limited The Chinese sporting goods group reported mid-single-digit percentage growth in retail revenues for its core Anta brand in the first half of 2025. The Fila brand saw a high single-digit increase, while other brands, including Descente, grew by 60 to 65 percent. However, growth momentum slowed across all segments in the second quarter.

Armani Group For fiscal year 2024, the Italian luxury group reported consolidated net revenues of 2.3 billion euros, a decrease of 5% at constant exchange rates. The decline was attributed to a market slowdown and significant investments in store renovations and the insourcing of e-commerce, which doubled the group's investment level to 332 million euros.

Asda The British supermarket's George fashion brand delivered strong performance in the first quarter, with like-for-like sales increasing by 3.5% and outperforming the broader fashion market on volume. This growth came despite an overall revenue decline of 5.9% to five billion pounds for the parent company.

Asics Corporation The Japanese sportswear brand raised its annual forecasts after reporting a 26.6% sales increase in the EMEA region for the second quarter. The growth was driven by strong performance in wholesale (up 36.8 percent) and its SportStyle (up 52.9 percent) and Core Performance Sports (up 40.6 percent) categories.

Avery Dennison Corporation For the second quarter, the company reported a net sales decline of 0.7% to 2.2 billion dollars. However, adjusted earnings per share increased by 5% to 2.42 dollars, exceeding expectations. The company cited reduced sourcing demand for apparel due to trade policy shifts but noted that growth in high-value categories helped mitigate the tariff impact.

Benetton Group The Italian fashion group halved its losses in 2024 to just under 100 million euros, a 57.5% year-over-year improvement. The turnaround was supported by cost-cutting measures, including concentrating all functions at its Castrette di Villorba headquarters and rationalising its distribution network, while investing in its e-commerce channel.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation The US retailer agreed to be acquired and taken private by Worldwide Golf and Capitol Hill Group in a merger valued at 112.7 million dollars. The deal came after the company reported a decline in net sales for the fiscal 2024 full year, from 884.7 million dollars to 795.5 million dollars, with widening losses in the fourth quarter.

Boux Avenue For the year ending March 30, 2024, the UK-based lingerie retailer reduced its EBITDA loss to 5.8 million pounds from a previous 8.2 million pounds. However, turnover declined to 59.9 million pounds, with overall sales down 4.4% and like-for-like sales decreasing by 2.2 percent.

Brunello Cucinelli Spa The Italian luxury brand reported a 10.2% increase in revenues for the first half of 2025, reaching 684 million euros. The company confirmed its full-year forecast for revenue growth of around 10 percent, citing strong performance across all geographical areas and a positive reception to its new collections.

Calida Holding AG The Swiss lingerie group reported an 8.6% decline in sales from continuing operations to 101.7 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2025. The net loss from continuing operations widened to just under two million Swiss francs. However, income from the sale of its Lafuma Mobilier division allowed the group to increase its net profit attributable to shareholders to 1.4 million Swiss francs.

Capri Holdings Limited In the first quarter of fiscal 2025/26, the US fashion group reported a 6.0% decline in revenue from its continuing operations (Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo) to 797 million dollars. Despite the sales dip, significant cost reductions allowed the company to return to profitability, posting a net profit of 53 million dollars compared to a loss in the prior-year period.

Carter's, Inc. The children's wear retailer reported a 4.8% decrease in first-quarter consolidated net sales, reaching 630 million dollars. Adjusted diluted earnings per share declined to 66 cents from 1.04 dollars in the prior-year period. The company suspended its full-year guidance due to uncertainty surrounding potential new tariffs.

Clarks For the year 2024, the British footwear company reported a statutory turnover of 901.3 million pounds, a 9.4% decrease from the previous year. The company recorded a loss after tax of 39.3 million pounds but initiated a strategic overhaul focused on cost rationalisation and operational streamlining to target profitable growth in 2025.

Cotswold Outdoor For the year ending December 31, 2024, the company significantly reduced its pre-tax loss to 380,000 pounds, down from 7.3 million pounds in 2023. Total turnover saw a marginal decline to 158.9 million pounds amid challenging trading conditions.

Cotton Traders The British casualwear brand reported a 3% increase in operating profit to 9.46 million pounds for 2024, returning the company to profit growth. This was achieved despite a 1% decline in turnover to 107.88 million pounds, with growth driven by online sales and new marketplace partnerships.

Crocs, Inc. In its first-quarter 2025 results, the company reported flat consolidated revenues of 937 million dollars. The Crocs brand saw a 2.4% revenue increase, while the Heydude brand experienced a 9.8% decline. The company withdrew its full-year guidance due to global trade uncertainty. The share price later fell by 30% in August after the company reported a second-quarter operating loss of 428 million dollars.

Deckers Brands For its fiscal year 2025, the company reported a 16.3% surge in net sales to 4.99 billion dollars, driven by strong growth from Hoka (up 23.6 percent) and UGG (up 13.1 percent). First-quarter 2026 results continued this trend, with net sales increasing 16.9% to 964.5 million dollars.

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. In its second-quarter results, the Israeli textile group reported stable sales of 470.1 million dollars. For the first half of 2025, sales increased by 5 percent. However, the company lowered its full-year guidance, citing concerns over the impact of US tariffs, which are expected to create a potential 20 million dollar burden on operating profit.

Dick’s Sporting Goods The US retailer reported its highest-ever sales quarter in Q4 2024, with 6.4% comparable sales growth, and confirmed its acquisition of Foot Locker in May for 2.4 billion dollars, a move intended to create a global sports retail platform.

Dillard's Inc. The department store chain announced plans to reincorporate its legal headquarters from Delaware to Texas, citing rising costs and legal concerns in Delaware. The move aims to reduce litigation risk and create cost savings.

Ecoalf The Spanish sustainable fashion label reported a 20% year-over-year growth for its fiscal year 2024, with sales reaching 58 million euros. The company also secured a seven million euro ""green loan"" from Impact Bridge to support its international expansion plans in Europe and Asia.

El Corte Inglés The Spanish department store group achieved its highest revenue in 14 years for fiscal year 2024, with total revenue reaching 16.68 billion euros, a two% increase. Net profit grew by 6.7% to 512 million euros. The company also successfully completed a 500 million euro debt issuance to diversify its financing sources.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. The Italian luxury group reported a continued sales decline in the second quarter of 2025, with revenue falling 5.7% to 468.9 million euros, primarily due to weak demand in China and Europe. For the first half, group sales were down 3.4 percent. The Thom Browne segment saw the sharpest decline, with revenues down 25.9 percent.

Esprit Holdings Ltd. The clothing retailer released delayed 2024 annual results, showing consolidated revenue from continuing operations at 42 million Hong Kong dollars, a 16% decrease. The reported net loss attributable to shareholders was reduced by 47.5% to 1.23 billion Hong Kong dollars, due to one-off effects from the deconsolidation of insolvent international subsidiaries.

EssilorLuxottica The eyewear group reported higher-than-expected revenue for the first half of the year, with sales rising 7.3% at constant exchange rates to over 14 billion euros. The company also announced the acquisition of PUcore's optics division to expand its production capabilities.

Etsy For the second quarter of 2025, the online marketplace reported a 3.8% increase in revenue to 672.7 million dollars, driven by advertising and payments. However, consolidated Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) decreased by 4.8% to 2.8 billion dollars. Net income for the quarter also decreased to 28.8 million dollars.

F&F Co. Ltd. The South Korean fashion company, a strategic investor in TaylorMade, announced its intention to pursue a potential acquisition of the US golf brand after accusing its partner, Centroid, of initiating a sale process without its consent. F&F appointed Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor for the potential takeover.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2024/25, the Uniqlo parent company reported a 10.6% increase in group revenue to 2.62 trillion Japanese yen. Net profit grew by 8.4% to 339.1 billion Japanese yen, prompting the company to confirm its record-year forecasts.

FatFace The British brand reported a drop in revenue from 267.7 million pounds in 2024 to 237.4 million pounds for the year to January 25, 2025. Profit before tax also fell to 16.9 million pounds. The company announced the closure of its 23 US stores to pivot to an online-only model in the region.

Fenix Outdoor International AG The group, which owns Globetrotter and Fjällräven, saw a 4.2% decrease in total revenue to 146.5 million euros for the second quarter of 2025. The net loss for the quarter widened to 10 million euros from 7.5 million euros in the prior-year period.

Foot Locker, Inc. The footwear retailer reported a return to profitability in Q4 2024, with net earnings of 55 million dollars. However, sales decreased by 5.8% to 2.24 billion dollars. In May, the company was acquired by Dick's Sporting Goods for 2.4 billion dollars.

Footasylum For the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, the UK retailer reported a 9.4% increase in total revenue to 349.5 million pounds. Profitability improved significantly, with profit before tax surging 188% to 17.2 million pounds.

Fossil Group, Inc. For the second quarter, the company reported a 15.2% decrease in net sales to 220.4 million dollars. However, its net loss narrowed significantly to 2.3 million dollars, and adjusted operating income turned positive. Following these results, Fossil Group raised its full-year financial guidance.

Frasers Group Plc For the fiscal year ended April 27, 2025, the UK retail group reported a 2.8% increase in adjusted profit before tax to 560.2 million pounds, despite a 7.4% decrease in total revenue to 4.9 billion pounds. The revenue dip was attributed to planned declines in lower-margin businesses.

French Connection (MIP Holdings Ltd) For the year ended June 30, 2024, the parent company reported a profit before taxation of 1.6 million pounds, a significant increase from 0.3 million pounds in the previous year. The improved profitability was achieved despite a decrease in turnover to 108 million pounds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025/26, the company reported a four% decline in group revenue to 583.6 million dollars, in line with expectations. Net profit, however, increased by 34% to 7.8 million dollars, exceeding forecasts. The company withdrew its full-year earnings guidance due to uncertainties surrounding US tariffs.

Gap Inc. The apparel retailer announced a 2% increase in net sales to 3.5 billion dollars for its first quarter ended May 3, 2025. Online sales grew 6 percent. Net income for the quarter stood at 193 million dollars. The company projected net sales growth of 1 to 2% for the full fiscal year.

Geox S.p.A. In the first half of 2025, the Italian footwear company reported a 4.7% drop in revenue to approximately 305 million euros. The decline was attributed to complex market conditions and a contraction in demand. However, the company noted that adjusted operating income turned positive at 0.6 million euros, compared to a loss in the prior year.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. The company announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire HanesBrands, Inc. in a transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately 4.4 billion dollars for HanesBrands. Gildan reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance and provided a positive three-year outlook with expected net sales growth in the 3 to 5% CAGR range.

Global Fashion Group (GFG) The e-commerce company reported a profitable second quarter, driven by strong gross margins (47.7 percent) and cost control, leading to a 3.9 percentage point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. Revenue declined by 1.2% in constant currency, with continued challenges in Southeast Asia.

Guess?, Inc. First quarter results for fiscal 2026 showed a 9% revenue increase to 647.8 million dollars, boosted by the acquisition of Rag & Bone. However, the company reported a GAAP net loss of 32.9 million dollars, a significant shift from a net earning of 13 million dollars in the prior-year quarter.

H&M Group In the first half of fiscal year 2025, the Swedish fashion group's sales remained stable at 112 billion Swedish krona. However, operating profit decreased by over two billion Swedish krona to seven billion, and profit after tax saw a similar decline to 4.5 billion, impacted by higher freight costs, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased markdowns.

Hermès International S.A. The French luxury house continued to outperform the sector, reporting an 8.5% increase in turnover for the first quarter of 2025. In the first half, sales grew by 7 percent. The Americas region led the growth with a 13.3% rise. The company also announced it would increase US prices to offset new tariffs.

Hugo Boss AG The German fashion group reported a 2% decline in group sales to 999 million euros for the first quarter of 2025, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and weak consumer demand, particularly in China. Quarterly net profit shrank by eight% to 35 million euros, though the company maintained its annual forecasts.

Hummel A/S The Danish sportswear supplier reported a nine% revenue increase to 326 million euros for the 2024 financial year, returning to profitability with a net profit of 1.6 million euros after a loss in the previous year. The growth was driven by a 20% revenue increase in its team sports division in Europe.

Inditex Group The Spanish fashion giant reported a slowdown in its first quarter of 2025, with sales increasing by a modest 1.52% to 8.27 billion euros and net profit growing by just 0.46% to 1.31 billion euros. Despite this, the company maintained an optimistic outlook, citing strong growth opportunities and a 6% sales increase at the start of the second quarter.

Inspecs Group plc The British eyewear manufacturer reported that sales as of the end of May were behind the prior year, impacted by uncertainty surrounding US tariffs. However, the company noted that demand in Europe had begun to strengthen and it anticipates broadly flat revenue for the full year 2025.

Intersport France The French retailer reported a 6.3% revenue increase for 2024, reaching 3.88 billion euros, following its acquisition of Go Sport. Online sales surged by 16 percent. The company is targeting 5.5 billion euros in revenue by 2030.

JD Sports Fashion Plc For the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, the UK retailer reported a 12% increase in constant currency revenue to 11.5 billion pounds. However, profit before tax and adjusting items fell by 4% to 923 million pounds, reflecting strategic investments and acquisitions.

Kering S.A. The French luxury group reported a 46% drop in profits for the first half of 2025, heavily impacted by a 27% revenue decline at its flagship brand, Gucci, in the second quarter. The results highlighted ongoing struggles to reignite consumer desire amid a broader luxury slowdown.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. Following a strong second quarter with an 8% revenue increase to 658.3 million dollars and a 43% rise in net profit, the parent company of Wrangler and Lee raised its full-year sales forecast. The company now expects revenue growth of 19 to 20% for 2025, incorporating contributions from its recent acquisition of Helly Hansen.

Landsec The UK property firm reported strong first-quarter performance across its prime retail assets, with total sales rising 8.1% and footfall increasing 4.8% year-to-date. This followed a record year, with the company swinging to a profit of 393 million pounds for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Lascana The German clothing retailer, part of the Otto Group, reported a four% increase in revenue to 551 million euros for the 2024/25 financial year, marking its tenth consecutive year of growth. E-commerce remained the primary driver, accounting for 85% of total revenue.

Lenzing AG In the first half of 2025, the Austrian fibre producer reported a 2.3% increase in consolidated revenue to 1.34 billion euros. Successful restructuring and positive one-off effects helped the company return to profitability, posting a net profit of 15.2 million euros after a loss in the prior-year period.

Levi Strauss & Co. The company reported a strong second quarter with a 6% increase in net revenues to 1.4 billion dollars and a significant rise in net income to 80 million dollars. Following the positive performance, Levi's raised its full-year net revenue and earnings per share outlook.

Lojas Renner S.A. The Brazilian retailer reported a 28.4% increase in net profit to 404.5 million reais for the second quarter of 2025. Revenue grew by 18.5% to 3.65 billion reais, driven by strong performance in winter apparel.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Canadian athleisure brand announced plans to cut approximately 150 corporate jobs amid an organisational restructuring. This followed first-quarter financial results where, despite a 7% revenue uptick to 2.37 billion dollars, the company lowered its full-year profit forecast due to market conditions.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE The luxury conglomerate reported a 4% decline in revenue to 39.8 billion euros and a 22% drop in net profit to 5.7 billion euros for the first half of the year. The downturn was attributed to weaker demand for wines, spirits, and fashion, particularly in key markets like the US and China.

Macron The Italian sportswear brand reported a 14.7% year-on-year revenue growth for the first half of 2025, reaching 107 million euros. This was driven by international expansion, with significant growth in Germany and the US.

Mango The Spanish fashion retailer reported a strong first half with a 12% sales growth, reaching 1.73 billion euros. Online sales represented 31% of turnover, and the company continued its physical expansion with 78 net openings.

Manolo Blahnik For the year 2024, the luxury footwear brand reported a 19% drop in revenues to 86.4 million euros as it streamlined its wholesale network. Despite the decline, it was the brand's third-best sales year on record. Direct-to-consumer sales grew by 13 percent, showing positive results from its strategic shift.

Marcolin S.p.A. The Italian eyewear company reported a 0.3% revenue increase at constant exchange rates for the first half of 2025, reaching 295.7 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 52.3 million euros, with a margin of 17.7 percent, consolidating its profitability.

Marimekko In the first quarter, the Finnish fashion label saw revenue increase by 5% to 39.6 million euros. However, profitability was impacted by higher costs and lower licensing revenues, causing profit to decrease by 16% to 3.3 million euros.

Misto Holdings Corp. Formerly Fila Holdings, the company reported a 4.5% revenue increase to 1.23 trillion won for the second quarter of 2025. Operating profit jumped 29.8% to 181.9 billion won, driven by strong performance in its Acushnet golf segment and positive restructuring efforts.

Moncler S.p.A. The group achieved consolidated revenues of 1.23 billion euros in the first half of 2025, a one% increase at constant exchange rates. Group EBIT totalled 224.8 million euros, with a margin of 18.3 percent, while net profit amounted to 153.5 million euros. The Moncler brand saw a 1% revenue increase, while Stone Island's revenues declined by 1 percent.

Monsoon Accessorize (Adena Brands Limited) The parent company reported an 11% drop in group sales to 204.6 million pounds and a pre-exceptional EBITDA loss of 2.4 million pounds for the year ended August 31, 2024. The results were attributed to weak consumer demand and strategic realignments in underperforming areas.

Movado Group, Inc. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the watch company reported a 1.9% dip in net sales to 131.8 million dollars. Gross margin remained stable at 54.1 percent, and net income for the quarter stood at 1.4 million dollars. The company did not provide a full-year outlook due to economic uncertainty.

MySize, Inc. The company reported second-quarter revenue of 2 million dollars, a 2% year-over-year increase, largely due to the acquisition of resale platform Percentil. MySize also saw a significant improvement in its bottom line, with a 49% reduction in operating loss for the quarter.

Mytheresa (LuxExperience B.V.) The luxury e-tailer reported a 3.8% increase in revenues to 242.5 million euros for the third quarter. While showing solid growth, the company adopted a more cautious full-year outlook due to uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs, expecting revenue growth to be at the lower end of its 7 to 13% forecast.

Next Plc The British retail giant reported a 10.5% year-over-year increase in full-price sales for the second quarter. Following this strong performance, Next raised its full-year profit guidance by 25 million pounds to just over 1.1 billion pounds. The company also announced the acquisition of maternity brand Seraphine out of administration.

NN.07 The Danish menswear brand reported its most successful financial year in 2024, with a 47% increase in operating profit (EBIT) and a 28% rise in net profit. The growth was attributed to a successful international expansion strategy, with the US becoming its largest market.

On Holding AG In the second quarter of 2025, the Swiss sportswear brand reported a sales increase of 32% to 749 million Swiss francs. However, negative currency effects led to a net loss of 40.9 million Swiss francs, compared to a profit in the prior-year period. Despite the loss, the company raised its annual sales forecast.

OTB Group The Italian fashion conglomerate, owner of Diesel and Maison Margiela, began expanding its presence in Mexico as part of its strategy to strengthen its direct-to-consumer channels in North America, establishing a local legal entity to manage its brands.

Pandora A/S The Danish jewellery brand reported strong second-quarter results with 8% organic growth to 7.08 billion Danish kroner. Gross margin remained robust at 79.3% despite headwinds from tariffs and currency fluctuations. The company maintained its full-year guidance for 7-8% organic growth.

Pepco Group N.V. The "New Pepco Group" (excluding Poundland) achieved third-quarter revenues of 1.1 billion euros, a 7.7% constant currency growth. Like-for-like revenues increased by 2.6 percent. Following the sale of Poundland, the company announced a 50 million euro share buyback program.

Perfect Moment Ltd. The luxury skiwear brand reported a strong 51% revenue increase to 1.5 million dollars for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. Gross margin improved significantly to 60.4 percent. However, the company's net loss for the quarter widened to 3.8 million dollars.

Pinko The Italian womenswear brand returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2025, with sales exceeding 70 million euros and a positive EBITDA shift of 6 million euros. This turnaround follows a strategic restructuring under new CEO Laura Manelli after the company faced financial strain and entered a negotiated debt settlement procedure.

The Platform Group AG The German e-commerce group reported a 47.4% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) to 652.1 million euros for the first half of 2025. Revenue grew by 48.2% to 343 million euros, and consolidated net income rose by 77.2% to 33.3 million euros, prompting the board to raise its full-year forecast.

Prada S.p.A. The Italian luxury group reported a 9% increase in net revenues to 2.74 billion euros for the first half of 2025. This growth was driven by a stellar 49% year-on-year increase in retail sales for the Miu Miu brand, while the Prada brand's retail sales decreased by 2 percent. Adjusted EBIT for the group rose by 8% to 619 million euros.

Puig The Spanish fashion and beauty multinational reported a slowdown in growth for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales increasing by 3.86% to 1.1 billion euros. For the first half, total net sales reached 2.3 billion euros, representing 5.9% growth, a moderation attributed to the negative impact of exchange rates, particularly the US dollar.

PVH Corp. The apparel group exceeded market expectations in the first quarter of 2025/26 with a surprising 2% sales increase to 1.98 billion dollars. However, due to negative one-off effects, the company reported a net loss of 44.8 million dollars and lowered its full-year profit forecast, citing the expected impact of US tariff policy.

Radley For the year to April 27, 2024, the British accessories brand reported a 7% drop in total sales to 72 million pounds, with underlying EBITDA falling to 2.7 million pounds. The decline was largely driven by a 30% decrease in global wholesale, though direct-to-consumer sales saw like-for-like growth of 3.8 percent.

Revolve Group, Inc. The online retailer announced a 9% year-over-year increase in net sales to 309 million dollars for its second quarter. Operating income grew by 10 percent, and the company achieved its highest Adjusted EBITDA margin in three years.

Rixo For the year ended June 30, 2024, the British brand's sales slightly decreased to 18.7 million pounds. Increased investments led to a reduction in operating profit to 303,377 pounds and an adjusted EBITDA of 1.2 million pounds, down from 3.2 million pounds the previous year.

Safilo Group S.p.A. In the first half of 2025, the Italian eyewear group reported net sales of 537.6 million euros, up 2.3% at constant exchange rates. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points to 11.6 percent, and adjusted net profit for the group surged by 39.4% to 33.7 million euros.

Sainsbury's The UK supermarket giant reported a strong start to its financial year, with total retail sales (excluding fuel) up 4.9% in the 16 weeks to June 21, 2025. Its Tu Clothing brand outperformed the market with an 8% year-on-year sales growth, led by a 13% increase in womenswear.

Saks Global For the first quarter, the luxury retail group reported a net loss of 232 million dollars and revenue of 1.6 billion dollars. The results, described as ""slightly better than expected"" by CEO Marc Metrick, were impacted by inventory pressures and cautious consumer spending.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. The Italian luxury house reported a 7.1% revenue decrease to 474 million euros in the first half of 2025, with an 11.8% drop in the second quarter. The decline was attributed to weak performance in the Asia-Pacific region.

Seasalt The Cornish lifestyle brand reported revenues of 150 million pounds for the year ending February 1, 2025, up 13% year-on-year. Group EBITDA increased by 5% to 11 million pounds, reflecting growth across all channels, particularly internationally.

Shein Distribution UK Limited For the year ended December 31, 2024, the UK subsidiary reported a significant increase in revenue to 2 billion pounds. Gross profit more than doubled to 67.7 million pounds, and profit for the year rose to 28.6 million pounds.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. The footwear brand agreed to be acquired by 3G Capital for approximately 9.4 billion dollars. The company reported revenues of 9 billion dollars in 2024. Despite the takeover process, the company faces a lawsuit from an investor alleging an unfair sales process.

SMCP In the first half of 2025, the French fashion group's sales increased by 2.7 percent, with growth in all geographical areas except Asia. The company returned to profitability, reporting a net profit of 11 million euros compared to a loss in the first half of 2024.

SportsShoes.com For the year ending February 28, 2025, the online retailer reported a 4% increase in sales to 93.3 million pounds. EBITDA rose by 13.3% to 6 million pounds, driven by digital innovation and strategic brand partnerships.

Steve Madden, Ltd. For the second quarter, the footwear company reported a 6.8% revenue increase to 559 million dollars. However, profitability was significantly challenged by the impact of new US tariffs, resulting in a loss from operations of 40.3 million dollars compared to an income in the prior year.

Swatch Group The Swiss watchmaker's net profit plummeted to 17 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year, down from 147 million a year earlier. Turnover fell by 11.2% to three billion Swiss francs, heavily affected by weak consumer spending in China.

Tapestry, Inc. The US fashion group reported an 8% constant currency revenue growth to 1.58 billion dollars for its third quarter. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 8% to 1.72 billion dollars, exceeding expectations, though high one-off charges led to a net loss of 517.1 million dollars.

Tesco Plc The UK supermarket reported a 5.5% increase in total sales for the first quarter, reaching 16.4 billion pounds. Non-food sales, including clothing, grew by 6.2 percent, supported by the online launch of its F&F clothing brand.

THG Plc For the financial year 2024, the company reported pre-demerger revenue of 1.88 billion pounds, down 5 percent, with a pre-tax loss of 202.4 million pounds. For the first quarter of 2025, continuing revenue was 371.4 million pounds, down 6.1 percent.

ThredUp Inc. The resale platform raised its full-year outlook after reporting a record quarterly revenue of 71.3 million dollars for Q1, a 10% year-over-year increase. Its gross margin stood at 79.1 percent, and operating losses narrowed significantly.

TJX Companies Inc. The off-price retail group reported a 5% increase in revenue to 13.1 billion dollars for its first quarter. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew by 3 percent. However, net profit was 1.04 billion dollars, about 3% below the prior-year level.

U.S. Polo Assn. The global sports brand delivered record-breaking sales of 2.5 billion dollars in 2024 and is targeting 3 billion dollars in the near term. The growth was driven by international expansion and strong direct-to-consumer sales.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. The lifestyle retailer announced record first-quarter revenues and profits, with total net sales climbing 10.7% to 1.33 billion dollars. The company saw positive sales growth and improved profitability across all its brands, including Anthropologie and Free People.

Valentino S.p.A. In 2024, the Italian fashion house's revenues were largely stable at 1.31 billion euros, down 2% at constant exchange rates. However, EBITDA declined by 22% to 246 million euros due to non-recurring charges and market challenges.

Veste S.A. Estilo The Brazilian high-end clothing company reported a 7.2% increase in gross revenue for the second quarter, reaching 398.8 million Brazilian real. Growth was driven by its B2C digital and B2B channels. Adjusted net income rose by 59.2 percent.

VF Corporation For the first quarter of fiscal 2025/26, the apparel group reported stable revenue from continuing operations at 1.76 billion dollars, exceeding its own expectations. The North Face and Timberland brands saw increases, while Vans' revenue declined by 14 percent. The company significantly reduced its net loss from continuing operations to 116.4 million dollars.

Vince Holding Corp. The luxury retailer reported a 6.2% year-over-year increase in net sales to 80 million dollars for its fourth quarter. For the full fiscal year 2024, net sales totalled 293.5 million dollars. The company is focusing on its transformation plan amid market volatility and tariff uncertainty.

Vinted Group For 2024, the parent company of the marketplace Vinted reported a 36% increase in revenue to 813.4 million euros. Net profit surged by 330% to 76.7 million euros, marking the company's second consecutive year of profitability.

Walmart Inc. The retail giant raised its full-year outlook after its global e-commerce business posted a 25% gain in the second quarter. Total revenue for the quarter increased by 4.8% to 177.4 billion dollars. However, the company noted that rising costs due to tariffs were putting pressure on margins.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC For the fiscal year 2025, the company reported an 8% revenue increase to 1.7 billion pounds at constant currency, driven by 16% growth in the US. Adjusted EBIT rose by 12% to 150 million pounds.

Weird Fish Limited For the year ended December 29, 2024, the UK casualwear company reported an operating profit of 4.17 million pounds and a net profit of 2 million pounds. Turnover improved to 42.6 million pounds, with online revenues growing by 16.8 percent.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. In the second quarter, the footwear and apparel supplier reported an 11.5% increase in consolidated revenue to 474.2 million dollars, exceeding expectations. This growth was driven by double-digit increases at its core brands, Merrell and Saucony. Net profit grew by 88.7% to 26.8 million dollars.

Zalando SE The online fashion retailer reported a 7.3% revenue increase to 2.84 billion euros for the second quarter. Adjusted EBIT grew by 8.1% to 185.5 million euros. Following the completion of its acquisition of About You, Zalando raised its annual forecast, now expecting group revenue growth of 14 to 17 percent.