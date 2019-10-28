Arcadia separates Topshop and Topman logistics from rest of group

Arcadia has reportedly separated the logistics operations for Topshop and Topman from the rest of the group’s fashion brands.

The Philip Green-owned group has opened a new automated warehouse dedicated to processing orders for Topshop and Topman in Daventry, Northamptonshire, according to The Times. Topman orders are reportedly already being handled from Daventry, while Topshop orders are set to begin in the new year. The orders were previously managed from Arcadia’s Milton Keynes warehouse.

Arcadia’s chief executive Ian Grabiner is understood to be heading projects to separate shared functions across the group which owns brands Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Evans and Burton.

The group suffered an unprecedented loss of 169 million pounds last year and narrowly avoided a collapse in June after winning creditors’ approval to launch a company voluntary arrangement triggering the closure of 48 stores and rent cuts across 194 stores.

In September, Arcadia denied reports by The Sunday Times that owner Sir Philip Green was considering breaking up the brands in his group so they could be sold separately over time.