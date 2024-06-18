As Michael Kors navigates UK sales dip, prices are likely to rise

The luxury fashion industry is navigating a period of adjustment as consumer spending on high-end goods shows signs of slowing down following a post-pandemic boom. Michael Kors, the US-based fashion brand operated by Capri Holdings, has reported a significant decline in its UK sales for the year ending April 2023.

According to This is Money, sales in the UK were down by 10 percent, with lower in-store transactions partially offset by strong online performance. The brand, established in 1981 by designer and self-made billionaire Michael Kors, has warned of potential further price hikes, following an average increase of 6 percent in the previous year. This comes as luxury brands across the board grapple with the challenge of maintaining profitability while catering to a customer base that is becoming more cautious with their spending.

Capri Holdings, which also operates Versace and Jimmy Choo, currently holds a market value of 3 billion pounds on the New York Stock Exchange, according to This is Money.

As the luxury fashion landscape continues to evolve in the face of changing consumer behaviour and economic uncertainties, brands like Michael Kors will need to adapt their strategies to maintain their position in the market. Research from HSBC shows the average price of personal luxury goods in Europe has increased by more than 50 percent since 2019.

The Financial Times recently noted that luxury brands often justify their price hikes by citing the impact of high inflation on their operational expenses. However, the magnitude of the price increases implemented by many luxury companies in recent years far exceeds the actual rise in their costs.

As for Michael Kors, increasing prices should involve a delicate balancing act between preserving brand prestige, managing costs, and engaging with customers through innovative online and in-store experiences.