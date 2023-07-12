Attention Retailers! – TIMEZONE’s race into the future
ADVERTORIAL
By Sponsor
loading...
In this interview with Jürgen Fleischmann, the manager of TIMEZONE, discusses the biggest challenges faced by TIMEZONE during his tenure, the state of the fashion industry after the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of collaboration between brands and retailers, and TIMEZONE's approach to digitalization.
Jürgen highlights the need for adaptability and growth in the ever-changing fashion industry and how working with Chainbalance's Smart Merchandise Management Solution has helped TIMEZONE automate processes, analyze data, and improve their capabilities and services towards their business partners.