Authentic to reintroduce Sperry in the UK and Ireland

American brand development and licensing platform Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is partnering with Gardiner Bros, Gloucestershire-based family-run distributor of global footwear and apparel brands, to reintroduce Sperry in the UK and Ireland.

In a statement, Authentic said it has appointed Gardiner Bros as the official distributor for the boat shoe heritage brand across the UK and Ireland for men’s and women’s footwear.

Henry Stupp, president, lifestyle and entertainment at EMEIA at Authentic, said: “We’re proud to partner with Gardiners to introduce more consumers to Sperry’s storied heritage.

“With their deep expertise in distribution and strong retail relationships, Gardiner is the ideal partner to accelerate Sperry’s growth in these key markets, bringing signature styles, like the iconic original boat shoe, to a new generation of consumers.”

Authentic acquired the Sperry brand in January 2024 from Wolverine World Wide. It adds that the Sperry brand has long been recognised for its “rich heritage and timeless appeal” in the region and believes that it is a great time to reintroduce the brand, especially where it “holds strong awareness and affinity,” to support Sperry’s ongoing global expansion.

Ben Gardiner, chief product officer at Gardiner Bros, added: “We’re excited to partner with Authentic on Sperry, the original and iconic boat shoe brand. Boat shoes are having a real resurgence, and we look forward to reintroducing timeless silhouettes alongside fresh new styles to customers in the UK and Ireland.”

Sperry’s footwear collections, including its boat shoes and new seasonal styles, will be available at select retailers and online at sperrytopsider.co.uk.

This is the latest footwear deal from Authentic in the UK and Ireland market. Last month it inked a partnership with Chapters Brand Group to distribute its Rockport brand in men’s and women’s footwear.