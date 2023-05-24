B2B Events Calendar keeping professionals informed about leading fashion events

Every year organisations, federations, schools, and brands in the fashion industry host a variety of events, conferences, exhibitions and fashion weeks to showcase and discuss the most recent collections, trends and matters driving fashion. These range from the upcoming Spring Summer 2024 collections to virtual events, like Metaverse Fashion Week, and fashion trade summits held by organisations, such as Global Fashion Agenda and AAFA, to name just a few.

FashionUnited’s Global Events Calendar helps fashion professionals and experts plan ahead for the upcoming B2B fashion events, providing them with a comprehensive overview of the leading events in the industry. More than 200,000 professionals currently use the global events calendar, establishing it as the go-to platform for staying informed about the year’s upcoming events. With over two decades of industry presence, FashionUnited offers the most relevant information for upcoming fashion events, collected in one single and easily accessible place.

As an independent international B2B fashion network, FashionUnited connects over one million fashion professionals monthly with the goal to make the industry more efficient and transparent. Provided with the means to easily retrieve information about over 500 fashion events in advance, fashion professionals and enthusiasts are able to boost their industry knowledge. Therefore, helping them to make the most efficient and informed decisions for coming seasons, whether it be in-person or virtual events.